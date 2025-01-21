In theory, increasing the number of coins in circulation and making large individual sales puts downward pressure on the price, increasing supply without changing demand. As Trump organizations get richer from selling tokens, other investors (at least some of whom are presumably diehard Trump supporters) may see a drop in the value of their coins.

In this sense, says Jacob Silverman, co-author of Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud), the TRUMP coin setup appears to have some of the hallmarks of a “classic memecoin pump and dump,” a maneuver whereby an issuer holds large amounts of its coin, promotes the project, and then cashes out its holdings, devaluing the currency and causing huge losses to other investors. “When there is an internal distribution of 80%, the risk of it being released to the public or some kind of sell-off occurring is enormous. It is a huge red flag,” he alleges. Silverman. “Unfortunately, some poor bastards are going to get soaked.” (The “pump and dumps“occupy a kind of legal gray area, legal experts say, but they are roundly condemned as ethically dubious).

Melania Trump’s decision to launch her own memecoin appears to have already dealt a blow to TRUMP investors, even in the absence of a potential pump-and-dump. Following the launch of the $MELANIA coin, the price of the $TRUMP token fell by 50%.

The litany of unofficial Trump-inspired memecoins (including MAGA, MAGA Hat, Doland Tremp, and Super Trump) have also lost value. During the 2024 election cycle, political memecoins were used as a means to bet on the outcome of the election and express support for a specific candidate, rising and falling with the events of the campaign. But the launch of $TRUMP has inadvertently decimated inventors who bought unofficial coins as a mark of their support for Trump.

“I don’t think this is appropriate for the president of the United States,” says Steven Steele, director of marketing of the MAGA token, in a video posted on X. “This just seems like an egregious money grab.”

Perhaps more dangerous than the financial losses caused to supporters, Trump’s memecoin could also act as a new vector for bribery, Silverman says. By investing large sums in a cryptocurrency in which Trump has a large financial interest, driving up its price, politically motivated actors could curry favor with the president without any type of direct transaction occurring, he alleges. “These are types of channels of influence that we haven’t seen before,” says Silverman.

The crypto president

The launch of an official Trump memecoin is the latest development in the president’s flirtation with cryptocurrencies. Although Trump rejected bitcoin in his first term as a “scam,” he made a 180-degree turn in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. While figures in the cryptocurrency industry supported his presidency and launched hundreds of millions of dollars in donations to pro-cryptocurrency super political action committees, Trump began to pitch himself as the “crypto president.”

In July, speaking to thousands of bitcoiners at a conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump promised to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet” and establish a “national bitcoin reserve” if he was re-elected. Then in September, the Trump family helped launch a new cryptocurrency business, World Liberty Financial, which they launched as a way to “make finance great again.” (It remains unclear what services World Liberty Financial will provide.)

World Liberty Financial was met with skepticism by some in the cryptocurrency industry, who worried that the project could lead to losses among investors and cause lasting reputational damage if it failed. The same logic applies to the TRUMP memecoin. “If this blows up in many people’s faces, it will be very bad, because the media attention will be negative,” warns Bendiksen.

Yet despite all the potential consequences, there is little stopping Trump from testing the limits of what is acceptable with crypto, Silverman says, as others have done before him. Particularly as it prepares to overhaul the SEC, the financial regulator that most aggressively pursued the crypto industry under the previous administration.

“In a way, he’s just another crypto entrepreneur,” says Silverman. “It just so happens that he is the president.”

Article originally published in WIRED. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.