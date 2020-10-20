Each electoral period in the United States serves to overcome the cost record of the previous one in the electoral campaign, and this time it will exceed 9,000 million euros. If you look at each party’s percentage of total spending, in these elections Democrats are spending much more (53.69%) than Republicans (38.96%). But where does all this money come from? This is one of the most historically contentious issues in the country’s political history. In fact, the Watergate case had its origin in an espionage scheme on the financing of the Democratic party. The explanation, in less than four minutes, can be seen in the video that accompanies this news.

