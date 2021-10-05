Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding the wedding. For the more traditional spouses, here are some rules of etiquette regarding marriage. Who has to pay for the bride’s hairstyle and make-up? Here are all the tips on the rules of bon ton and some ways to save.

For the Preparation of marriage, everything must be thought out in detail. With this column all possible and unimaginable situations will be addressed: details and accessories of the outfit, traditions, customs and small ideas for an unforgettable wedding. For the fortune of the bride here are some tips onhairstyle and makeup.

Shopping etiquette: make-up and hairstyle of the bride

The irreplaceable partnership between bride and bridesmaids it is essential to relieve all tensions and tensions emotions of the wedding day. Stories, tears, glasses of champagne: there are so many moments that the bride is preparing to to live, especially during the very morning of the wedding. THE preparations they involve a lot of costs but the bride will really have to cover up the cost of it all alone?

Well, especially as regards the makeup And the hairstyle, bride and bridesmaids should share a half costs. Compromising is essential even if it is actually good accept what being a bridesmaid is costly. Obviously, it is not absolutely necessary it is a must to cover the costs of the hair and makeup but if the bridesmaid’s budget is enough, the bride will be delighted to receive some little ones Help.

However, it is good to remember that the moment of preparation must be absolutely pleasant and not stressful, therefore everyone will have to come forward with their own possibility. However, there are also ways you can save some money on Preparation. Obviously, the first is DIY.

If one bridesmaid she is particularly adept with a brush in her hand and with a hair dryer, just she could help the other bridesmaids getting ready. In addition, we must also talk about the choice of stylists.

Of course, it seems obvious to remember that choosing the least expensive stylists for your wedding design will bring a great advantage. In addition, if you are willing to be pampered by the stylist’s assistant, your hair and makeup will still be exceptional but at a higher price.

If you are planning your wedding, or are welcoming some ideas about it, keep following all of them updates.