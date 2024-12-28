Blas Castrillo, who is president of the National Association of Professional Specialists in Civil Protection and Emergencies, explains that in numerous autonomous communities there is what has been called ‘rescue rate’, which “although it has almost never been charged, acts as deterrent measure». Jesús Miranda, who is director of the Emergencies Chair at the University of Málaga, explains that if they are the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Groups of the Civil Guard there would be no fee for the rescued. However, when the 112 It is derived from bodies such as, for example, the fire brigade, this fee could be required.

In any case, the rescue fee will only be required from those mountaineers who have committed recklessness. That is: when the affected have not attended to the newsletters or parts of warning or forecast warnings adverse weatherred level or equivalent, issued by the national meteorological services, Civil Protection or similar organizations, including the autonomous body “Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias”.

But there are other assumptions: if the rescue occurs in areas marked as dangerous or if the missing they did not have the proper equipment to the activity.









The exception of being federated

This last assumption is the one that Senén Turienzo would fulfill, since in addition do the route alone, I didn’t have an ice ax or crampons.. Furthermore, the Principality of Asturias, the community in which the missing person was found alive, is one of those communities where the General Budget Law 11/2014 where he introduced the collection rates for ransoms and assistance and for which there is the power to cwork for service.

Castrillo, who is a teacher at the National School of Civil Protection, introduces one last caveat because The ransom will not be collected if the mountaineer is federated (Spanish Federation of Mountain Sports and Climbing). In that case, it is the federation’s insurance that is responsible for assuming the cost of the rescue.