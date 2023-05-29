You probably already figured it out: this is no normal Z4.

The BMW Z4 of the E85 generation is a bit ‘hate it or love it’ in terms of design, but it is a thoroughbred roadster. A soft top, a long bonnet, a six-cylinder, excellent road holding, what more could you want? And all that for a reasonable price.

Unfortunately, the latter does not apply to the specimen we are discussing today. As the real connoisseurs had already seen, this is an Alpina Roadster S. With an edition of 370 pieces, this is a very exclusive roadster.

You don’t immediately notice that, because in black without striping you absolutely do not stand out among the normal Z4s. Alpina has also kept it very modest in terms of exhausts. It is the rims, the spoiler and the different front bumper that give away that it is an Alpina Roadster S.

As usual, Alpina has not taken the M version as a starting point. That was also not possible, because the Z4 M was not there yet when the Roadster S was released in 2004. Nevertheless, the engine does have M genes. It is based on the block that was in the American versions of the E36 M3 and Z3 M.

That block was originally 3.2 liters in size and delivered 240 hp. However, Alpina has increased the six-in-line to 3.4 liters. Together with some other adjustments, this resulted in 300 hp of power and 360 Nm of torque.

Where Alpina usually opts for the comfort of an automatic (even with the Z8), the Roadster S got a manual gearbox. Instead of the Z4 3.0i’s standard six-speed Getrag, this was a ZF manual, also with six speeds.

Further adjustments are available in the form of other dampers and springs and an Eisenmann exhaust. The interior also received a makeover from Alpina, although it doesn’t look that exciting in this case because everything is black.

So if you are looking for something special, without wanting to stand out, the Alpina Roadster S is the one marketplace perfect for you. You just have to cough up an amount of € 47,900. That is a lot of money for a Z4, while the mileage (133,558 km) is not even very low.

This article Who pays almost 50k for this Z4 on Marktplaats? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#pays #50k #Marktplaats