The WHO Africa section wishes to provide assistance to traditional medicine in order to fight against the coronavirus.

The WHO Africa section has just announced the establishment of a protocol for herbal medicine trials to fight Covid-19. “Just like in other areas of medicine, sound science is the only basis for safe and effective traditional medicine therapies.”, said Dr Prosper Tumusiime, director of the Universal Health Coverage and Life Course Department at WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Phase III clinical trials are essential to fully assess the safety and efficacy of a new medical product. They make it possible to study patients’ tolerance to a new drug and to judge its effectiveness. It is compared to an existing treatment or to a placebo.

The phase III trial is carried out on a large population. Thus, for its anti-Covid-19 vaccine, the company Moderna plans to work with 30,000 volunteers at 100 research sites in the United States.

It is clear that this type of campaign must be particularly supervised in order to compile and correctly process all the results. Also, for Africa, a data security and control council will also make recommendations on the continuation, modification or termination of a test.

If a traditional medicine product proves to be safe, effective and of assured quality, the WHO will recommend large-scale and rapid local manufacture, Dr Tumusiime explained.

This should put an end to rumors and controversies regarding the treatment of the disease. We think in particular of Covid-Organics, a herbal tea made in Madagascar and defended by President Andry Rajoelina. The effectiveness of the “remedy” has not been proven, and quickly an arm wrestling began between the WHO and supporters of Covid-Organics.

The use of artemisia has revived the debate on traditional medicine, especially African. Last May, the World Health Organization was at the very least very reserved about the effectiveness of the drink. “Medicinal plants such as artemisia annua are considered as possible treatments (against Covid-19), but trials should be carried out to assess their effectiveness and determine their adverse effects “, explained the WHO Africa office.

This time, a precise protocol will make it possible to judge the effectiveness of this or that plant. A committee of 25 experts is responsible for supporting countries working on therapies against the virus based on traditional medicine.