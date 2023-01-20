Beyond his (civic) commitment, in the end, as known, the former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio failed to return to Parliament. The feud unleashed against the Five Star Movement and Giuseppe Conte was of little use, at least from this perspective, given the results.

Yet more than someone had strongly believed in the “Dimaiano” project. Enough to invest even money. The names are reported, as required by the law (approved during the Conte1, a government of which he himself was a part with the offices of Minister of Labour, Economic Development and, not to miss anything, also of Vice President of the Council), in the national register relating to «disbursements to political parties and movements».

In fact, the “Electoral Committee of the Luigi Di Maio Civic Commitment Association – Democratic Center for the 2022 political elections” also appears in the long list. Well, there are 45 “benefactors” who, in total, have paid over 300 thousand euros. And the names are not so obvious.

Because if, as happens with all political movements, among the “paying” subjects there are also many former five-stars who have decided to follow their leader (from Federica Daga to Laura Castelli up to MEP Daniela Rondinelli), there are also several unsuspecting entrepreneurs and companies.

An example? Already on August 22, the electoral committee received 10 thousand euros from Almas Partecipazioni Industriali, a company based in Ottaviano (Naples), which deals with the “production, sale and transformation of plastic items”. A few days go by and another 10,000 euros are paid by Gaetano Giudice.

Who is he? Di Maio’s candidate for the Senate in Molise. An investment that paid off little, as Giudice collected only 925 votes. But decidedly more bombastic names also appear among the payments to Civic Commitment.

This is the case of Vincenzo Federico Sanasi D’Arpe, a well-known lawyer and above all the managing director of Consap, the public services concessionaire controlled 100% by the Ministry of the Economy. Exactly: a public executive financer of a party. Not bad.

But after all we shouldn’t be surprised: Sanasi D’Arpe, as he remembered some time ago Daily facthas a distant past close to the DC (he was assistant to former minister Emilio Colombo) and in June 2017 he became president of the Italian committee of the World Food Programme, the UN agency that deals with food assistance, «also thanks to the good offices of the then prime minister Matteo Renzi».

But speaking of the leader of Italia viva, there is another name in the list of rather curious donors. It is that of Alfredo Romeo, who paid another 10 thousand euros on 13 September.

Who is Romeo? Entrepreneur from Campania and editor of the newspaper Il Riformista – not exactly a newspaper close to the Five Star Movement, from which Di Maio comes – he was at the center of the so-called “Consip investigation”.

More in detail, in 2017 Romeo was accused of bribing a company executive, and for this he was arrested. After five years, in May 2022, the Rome prosecutor’s office asked for a sentence for the Neapolitan entrepreneur to 4 years and 10 months in prison, but just a few days ago the acquittal arrived with full formula because “the fact does not exist” .

Matteo Renzi’s father, Tiziano, was also involved in the affair, initially accused of trafficking in influences. Beyond the legal case, it is certainly remarkable that the publisher of a guarantor newspaper financed who until a few months ago was the leader of the most justicialist movement in Italy.

But that’s not all. There are not only big entrepreneurs and lawyers on this list, but also important companies. As far as companies are concerned, just to say, Di Maio’s list obtained 30 thousand euros from the Niccolò Cusano telematic university.

On July 19, the current Foreign Minister had visited the Rome headquarters of the university, meeting its president Stefano Bandecchi, with whom he had a private conversation.

“During our conversation we talked about the current political situation sharing various concerns,” said Bandecchi on the sidelines of the meeting. And even in this case the curiosities are not few. Bandecchi, in fact, among other things, is also very close to Silvio Berlusconi, being his adviser for the Universitas Libertatis, the institute close to Forza Italia for training tomorrow’s politicians.

What it seems, therefore, at least reading the names of the financiers of Civic Commitment, is that the trend would have been decidedly different from the fight against caste and the old way of doing politics that has always distinguished the Five Star Movement and, for so to speak, the “first” Di Maio.

But that is not all. However, the most important donations for Civic Commitment came from some energy companies: 45,000 euros from Stigc pressure tanks, a manufacturer of LPG cylinders based in Marcianise, in the province of Caserta, and 50,000 euros from the LPG distributor EnerGas Spa, based in Naples, but with several branches throughout Italy.

Curiosity: in the past EnerGas has financed the Democratic Party several times. In 2021, for example, the company made a donation of 20 thousand euros, while in 2019 it paid another 10 thousand. Here too the question is a must: a solitary case? Apparently not.

On 2 September, in fact, Civic Commitment received a donation of 30 thousand euros from Marco Rotelli, entrepreneur and board member of the San Donato group which, as stated on the website, «with its 56 structures today constitutes the first private hospital group Italian», and at whose top sits another acquaintance of the political world (also strongly opposed by Di Maio of the first hour): Angelino Alfano.

Well, returning to Rotelli, the entrepreneur also appears among the lenders once again of the Democratic Party, to which he paid another 30 thousand euros, ten days after the donation to Civic Commitment. On balance, therefore, we are talking about a fund of 300 thousand which, however, was of little use, given that Di Maio’s movement remained outside Parliament.

Now the question is to understand if it can have a future in the coming months. Difficult, however. The Facebook page (which to date has 839 likes) is still on the roll to go to the vote published on September 25, 2022, that is, on the day of the elections. No comment, not even after the election result.

It doesn’t get better by consulting the Civic Commitment website: beyond the electoral program, no updates. We have also tried to ask for information and if there is “the intention of giving a future to the political movement” with a message in the appropriate form available online, but at the moment no response has been received.

The only one who peeps out in this total silence is Luigi Di Maio, who until a few weeks ago seemed to be one step away from the role of European Union representative in the Persian Gulf for gas. Then everything stalled. We wait for any other shocks.