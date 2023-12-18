Home page World

Swimming in the Baltic Sea is not necessarily recommended in winter. A sign put up by the “electricity police” is causing confusion there.

Bremen – The water temperatures in the Baltic Sea fluctuate between six and eleven degrees Celsius at the end of November, depending on the location. A sign posted on Reddit showed that places on the Baltic Sea can also be closed for reasons other than temperature.

Reddit user is confused: “Who or what are the electricity police?”

Have you ever heard of the electricity police? In connection with the Baltic Sea, some people might think that it is a kind of water police. A Reddit user also didn't know what to do with the term when he stood in front of a barrier on the Baltic Sea and the electricity police warned him not to move on.

“Who or what is the electricity police?” he asked the other users. The barrier he posted on Reddit reads: “Closed by police. Do Not Enter. Danger to life.” As it says next to it, the cordoned off area is supposed to be a company premises that is located right next to the Baltic Sea and in front of a lighthouse. Pedestrians should only be allowed to enter at their own risk.

What are the electricity police doing? Reddit users clarify

As the Reddit user wrote under his snapshot of the barrier, he “just imagined master electrician Manni in the construction site vehicle with flashing lights” at the electricity police. Then he asked the Reddit community: “But now for real, what is this all about? ?” In the few comments under the photo there was an explanation for the word that had confused the Reddit user.

“§ 24 Electricity Police. The authorities of the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration have the task of taking emergency measures that are necessary to maintain the federal waterways in the condition required for shipping,” wrote one user. Another added: “Large rivers are called streams, hence the name.” Another Reddit user was disappointed: “I expect some troll replies to a Reddit post. Well, it’s a shame, exceptions prove the rule.”

