The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has spread more easily in countries with a high incidence of the Delta strain, such as the United Kingdom, as it indicates greater transmission capacity of Ômicron, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a technical statement. The multilateral organization also stated that preliminary data suggest that the new strain reduces the effectiveness of currently available vaccines.

According to WHO, data regarding vaccination is still limited and has not been reviewed by other groups of scientists. As for information about the spread of Ômicron, it is still “uncertain” whether the increase in cases of the variant is due to low vaccine coverage, “increased intrinsic transmissibility”, or both. Even so, the organization predicts that the cases of the new strain must surpass those of the delta in places with community transmission of the virus.

The severity of the conditions of patients who contracted Ômicron is still “not clear”, according to the WHO. “Although preliminary findings from South Africa suggest that it may be less severe than delta, and all cases reported in the European Union to date have been mild or asymptomatic, it remains unclear to what extent Ômicron may be inherently less virulent ”, says the organ.

As of 9 December, the new variant has been detected in at least 63 countries across all six geographic subdivisions of WHO.

