The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday 26 January

The Regions unanimously ask for a general simplification of the Covid emergency, with a stop to color bands, to the count of patients for other diseases among Covid patients, to asymptomatic patients undergoing health surveillance, to students vaccinated in dad. A position that will be put in black and white in a document to be submitted to the attention of the Government. Slow decline in cases: 186,740 new infections in the last 24 hours, 468 victims. Died of Covid in hospital in Turin an unvaccinated ten-year-old child. In New York confirmed the obligation of masks.

8.12 – He replaces friend no vax, a 30-year-old from Cagliari arrested

a 30-year-old from Cagliari who had presented himself at the Fiera vaccination hub to receive the first dose against Covid in place of a friend of his no vax under house arrest. The prisoner, already known to the police, had agreed to replace him, showing false documents upon admission, in exchange for a dinner at the restaurant. The friend no vax was denounced.

7.30 – Vaccines, 30% of children had the first dose



There are 125,248,624 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy. what emerges from the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency updated at 6.15 am. In particular, 31,138,488 additional / booster doses were administered to 78.75% of the population potentially subject to such administrations who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. People who have had at least a first dose are 48,811,091, 90.37% of the over 12 population while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 47,122,953, equal to 87.25% of the over 12 population. in total there are 830,296, 1.54% of the population over 12 recovered for a maximum of six months. In total, the sum of those who have had at least one dose and those who recovered for a maximum of six months amounted to 49,641,387 or 91.91% of the over 12 population. As regards the pediatric audience, children between 5 and 11 years who received the first dose of Covid vaccine are 1,076,537, equal to 29.45%. 303,883 (8.31%) children have already completed the vaccination cycle.

See also Covid Italia, Vaia: "Reduced aggressiveness of the Omicron variant" 7.06 – Germany, incidence is still growing and exceeds 900



In Germany the weekly incidence of coronavirus infections is still growing. It exceeds 900 and reaches 940.6 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The incidence recorded yesterday was 894.3 cases, compared to 584.4 a week ago and 220.7 a month ago. In the last 24 hours, according to the data reported by the Institute, the health authorities have reported 164,000 cases of Covid-19 and another 166 deaths, compared to 112,323 infections registered a week ago with 239 deaths. The increase in infections is attributed to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has reported more than nine million infections with 117,126 deaths.

2.08 – WHO, Omicron risk remains very high



The risk level related to the Omicron variant remains very high. This was announced by the World Health Organization after the number of new cases of Covid-19 which reached another record last week. Over 21 million new cases have been reported, which represent the highest number of weekly cases recorded since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said in its weekly epidemiological update on the coronavirus. The UN health agency said the number of new infections increased by 5% in the week through Sunday, compared with the 20% increase recorded the week before. A slower increase in case incidence has been observed globally, the WHO said. Nearly 50,000 new deaths have also been reported, he added, a similar figure to the week before.