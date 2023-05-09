Mexico.- Since its arrival in the country in 2022, the 5G technology has come to revolutionize the panorama of mobile networks in Mexico. Now, a year later, the Opensignal company, in charge of measuring the mobile experience in the world, has released its latest report “Mobile Experience Report” in which he evaluates the main telecommunications companies in Mexico and their performance in four essential areas for users: Overall Experience, 5G Experience, Coverage and Consistency.

In this report, Telcelthe subsidiary of América Móvil, stands out as the company that offers the best experience in 5G network to Mexican users.

According to the data collected by Opensignal during the period from December 2022 to February of this year, Telcel users spend more time connected to the 5G network and have access to it in more locations across the country. Furthermore, the availability of Telcel’s 5G network stands out with a score of 8.6%, while its country reach scored 3.7 out of 10.

On the other hand, AT&T scored lower than Telcel in terms of availability and reach of its fifth generation network. The US company posted 5.3% in the availability category and 2.2% in reach.

Telcel leads in adoption and reach of 5G technology in Mexico

Telcel and America Movil they have endeavored to bring 5G technology to the whole country. According to its financial report corresponding to the first quarter of 2023, until last March, its 5G network was available in more than 120 points in the Mexican Republic.

In past weeks, Telcel also announced that just over 68 million prepaid users can access its 5G network to get the full benefits of this navigation. With this, in Mexico there are already just over 80 million users who can navigate faster, with less latency and at more points throughout the country, both in prepaid systems and in rental plans.

Mexico, a benchmark in adoption and use of 5G technology in Latin America

All this makes it possible for Mexico to become a benchmark in terms of availability, adaptation and use of information. 5G technology in Latin America.

The implementation of this technology not only opens the doors to the digitalization of processes and productive sectors, but also allows a greater and better generation of content, use and application of new technologies, development, attraction and training of talent, investment attraction, among other important benefits.