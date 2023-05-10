Who Now | Ice Spice is Tiktok’s favorite rapper and style icon

23-year-old Isis Gaston, better known as Ice Spice, started her career by writing poems and lyrics on her iPhone notes. In the summer, he also performs in Finland.

If if you had to choose one rap star from the past year, the answer would be clear, at least for those who have spent time on Tiktok: Ice Spice.

Ice Spice ie Isis Gaston entered the mainstream of rap with his song released at the end of 2022 at the latest Munch (Feelin’ U). In February, he rapped by PinkPantheress in a remix of the song Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2. The song reached the third place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

So far, the 23-year-old rapper has already been titled the new princess of rap and the princess of people (eng. the People’s princess), who is a familiar princess Diana’s as a nickname.

Gaston is a new generation rapper who rhymes gracefully and confidently about relationships, sex and self-love in his two-minute long songs.

And like new generation artists in general, his popularity on social media is huge. On Instagram, he has 7.4 million followers and on Tiktok, his videos collect tens of millions of views.

In August, Ice Spice will perform at Blockfests, but he is not yet a name familiar to many in Finland. So who is he?

Isis Gaston was born on January 1, 2000 in New York, in the Bronx borough. He got excited about hip-hop already at the age of 7.

It was at least influenced by a rapper who came to the surface in the early 2000s Nicki Minaj, which Gaston has said in numerous interviews that he admires. In April, the rappers released a joint song Princess Diana with Nicki Minaj.

In middle school and high school, Gaston wrote poems and lyrics on his iPhone notes. In his free time, he worked at Wendy’s fast food restaurant and Gap clothing store.

After high school, he started making music and went on to study communications, but dropped out in his second year.

“I left because I felt like I was in the wrong place,” Gaston told XXLto the website.

Around the same time, something surprising happened: Gaston became a rapper by Erica Banks Bus It – to a challenge made from the song, which became a viral hit on Twitter.

Yes, you read that right, on Twitter.

At the beginning of the video, Gaston without make-up is dressed in home clothes, but in the middle of the video, the video changes and a dressed-up Gaston appears on the screen, wearing a green skin-hugging dress.

In March 2021 Gaston released his debut single, Bully Freestylewhich was made together with music producer RiotUSA.

However, the real turning point came in November 2021, when he released the song Well Clarity.

Until then, Gaston had been wearing wigs, wearing high heels and fancy party clothes because he thought that was the formula that a successful artist in the music industry had to follow.

However, the style did not catch on with the listeners, and Gaston’s songs, in his own words, “flopped” over and over again. So, in the end, he decided to “return to his roots”.

Well Clarity the music video features a familiar-looking Ice Spice walking, rapping and twerking confidently both on the streets and in the grocery store.

She’s wearing a casual orange tank top, matching leggings and a polo shirt, Nike Air Jordan shoes, and of course, the orange curly hair that has become her trademark. The decision to change the style paid off.

“I was myself and my impressions started to increase. I thought now I’m just going to be who I am,” Gaston tells Cutin in the interview.

Orange curly hair is one of Ice Spice's trademarks.

Oranges in addition to hair, the rapper can be recognized by y2k-inspired fashion, i.e. polo shirts, low-waisted jeans, miniskirts, glitter jewelry and spectacular patterns.

The style is recognizable and also imitable: Last Halloween, a rapper Lil Nas X got dressed in jean shorts, a green tube top and an orange wig, just like Ice Spice in her music video Munch (Feelin’ U).

Munch was another turning point in Gaston’s career. In the song released last August, Gaston raps about a man who is interested in her and refers to him with the term “munch”, which the website Pitchfork according to means a helpless and foolish man.

English urban dictionary give to appointment however, a more direct definition. According to the explanation with the most likes Munch is a person who is only useful for giving oral sex.

He want my body, he tellin’ me, “Please”

I’m walkin’ past him, he sniffin’ my Breeze

Lasting one minute and 44 seconds, the song reached number 5 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. It currently has more than 70 million listens on Spotify.

In March Elle magazine reports: “North West’s new ‘babysitter’ Ice Spice is Tiktok’s hottest rapper, and we’re hooked on his energy.”

The article tells From Tiktok videoswhich the rapper did together Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s of a child, probably the world’s most followed 9-year-old, North West with. In the video, West, his friends and Gaston dance to Gaston’s songs.

Like North West, many of Gaston’s fans are younger than him. The rapper has heard about this from, for example, his four little siblings:

“All my siblings tell me how they keep seeing me on Tiktok fyp,” he told XXL in the interview.

Gaston’s popularity is at least explained by the fact that many of his songs have become Tiktok hits.

They have been published in October, for example Bikini Bottomwho plays around SpongeBob SquarePants made with the theme music and the British singer PinkPantheress Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2. The latter has become the biggest hit of both artists’ careers so far, at least if you look at the views.

Ice Spice’s song Bikini Bottom, released in October 2022, plays with SpongeBob’s signature music.

The Atlantic evaluate Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 song to be undeniably catchy and called its biggest success the “light-as-a-feather feeling” that the song creates.

But there is still a lot to be done, states Gaston himself.

“I’ve just started my career, so I still have a long way to go before I’m satisfied. I want to be remembered for all the things I haven’t had time to do yet,” he says to XXL magazine.

April On the 12th, Gaston shares pictures of Paper Magazine on his Instagram account from a recent interview. In less than a day, the publication collects more than 1.4 million likes.

In the top comment of the publication’s comment field, there is a familiar joke from Tiktok, which can be supplemented with anyone’s name at any time:

“If Ice Spice has a million fans, I’m one of them. If Ice Spice has one fan, it’s me. If Ice Spice doesn’t have any fans, I’m dead.”

It also has over a thousand likes.

Ice Spice performed at the Rolling Loud festival on March 5 in California.

