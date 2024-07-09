Gaza (Union)

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is no safe place in Gaza, and that recent reports of Israeli evacuation orders in Gaza City are hindering the treatment of the injured.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added, via the “X” platform, that “Al-Ahli (Baptist) Hospital and Friends of the Patient Hospital in Gaza City are out of service, and patients have been evacuated or referred to Kamal Adwan Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital, which are suffering from a shortage of fuel, beds and medical supplies.”

He pointed out that the Indonesian hospital is operating at three times its capacity.

“Al-Helou Hospital is located within the areas where the evacuation order was issued, but it is still partially operational. Al-Sahaba and Al-Shifa hospitals are located close to the areas subject to the evacuation order, but they are still operational. There are also six medical points and two primary health care centers within the evacuation areas,” he added. “These hospitals and key medical facilities may not be operational quickly due to hostilities in the surrounding areas or obstructed access to them.”