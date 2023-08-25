Cases of Covid-19 continue to grow around the world. In the last 28 days (from 24 July to 20 August) around 1.5 million new infections have been recorded, up by 63%, and over 2,000 deaths, which are confirmed to be down, with a -48%. This is the updated epidemiological bulletin of the World Health Organization, which highlights how by now the reported cases no longer accurately represent the spread of the infection, due to the sharp decline in tests and reports. In the last month, 44% of countries have reported at least one case of Covid to WHO, a percentage that has dropped since mid-2022.

New infections increased by 11% in the European Region, 88% in the Western Pacific and 112% in the Eastern Mediterranean. Among the countries with the highest number of infections in the last 28 days, Korea (1.2 million, +117%), Australia and Singapore, but also Italy, with 19,777 new cases, +32%%, and the United Kingdom (21,866, +92%). Since the beginning of the epidemic, there are more than 769 million confirmed cases of Covid and more than 6.9 million deaths worldwide.