Karim Benzema and Vinicius, Vinicius and Benzema are the two players who are pulling him from Madrid at the start of the season. From that famous “play against us” that the Frenchman said about his teammate, they have now become the fashionable couple in LaLiga, a duo that is delighting the Madridistas. Who could have imagined that Vinicius would be Benzema’s new and best partner on the pitch, and who would have imagined that after six games no one remembers the frustrated signing of Mbappé.
It seemed that if the young Frenchman did not come to this Madrid he would be evicted, that he would not find his way to the goal and that the team would go through a year of transition crossing his fingers for Mbappé not to renew with PSG and could come at the end of the season. But the radical change that Vini has undergone and the infinite quality of Karim, who continues to be one of the best of Madrid in each game, have ensured that Real Madrid are not aware of what happens in Paris and that they are delighted with this team, something that seemed really complicated after what happened in the transfer market.
Vini has five goals and two assists in six games and Karim six goals and five assists, while Mbappé has four goals and four assists and seven games. The start of the season of the Madrid couple surpasses that of the PSG player and Madrid finally returns to have a pair in attack. The responsibility of the goal no longer falls only on Benzema and that shows on the field when it comes to playing. Vinicius and Benzema have found that point of understanding that translates into goals. What Mbappé was supposed to come for has already been found by Madrid with the couple who are giving the Madridistas the most joy in these six games.
With the French and the Brazilian at this level no one remembers what could have been but was not. And more than one at the Santiago Bernabéu will be rubbing their hands when they see that they have saved 180 million in goals that they have ended up finding at home. Yes, with Mbappé Madrid would take a higher quality jump in its squad and in June the club will go for him, but at this moment who needs Mbappé with Vinicius and Benzema?
