WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland: statistic includes data on deaths from Covid-19 and deaths caused by other diseases that could not be treated, due to the overload of health systems| Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Thursday (5) that Covid-19 has caused 15 million direct and indirect deaths worldwide, twice as many as had been initially calculated.

In all, the UN agency pointed out that 14.9 million deaths could be associated with the pandemic, which represents a midpoint between a minimum of 13.3 million and a maximum of 16.6 million deaths recorded as of January 1. from 2020 to December 31, 2021.

The amount includes the 6.24 million deaths from Covid-19 that were officially notified to the WHO by the 194 countries that make up the organization.

The remainder corresponds to deaths caused by Covid-19, but which were not reported in this way, as well as those caused by other diseases that could not be treated, due to the overload of health systems, in the acute stage of the pandemic.

The WHO called this calculation “excess death”, that is, the difference between deaths that were recorded in the two-year period and those that could have occurred had it not been for the spread of the new coronavirus.

“These data not only point to the impact of the pandemic, but the need for all countries to invest in stronger health systems, that are capable of maintaining health services in times of crisis, and that have strong health information systems” , said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.