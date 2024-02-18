WHO: Nasser Hospital is no longer functioning, 200 patients still in the building

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis is no longer operational. That reports director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday. Until recently, it was the largest functioning hospital in the Gaza Strip. Last week, the Israeli army raided the hospital because it allegedly contained the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages. At least one patient was killed in that raid.

According to Tedros, WHO employees were not allowed to enter the hospital in the past two days to see how the patients were doing and what urgent medical attention was needed. According to Tedros, there are still two hundred patients in the building, at least twenty of whom need to be rushed to other hospitals for treatment.

Part of the hospital was destroyed during the raid by Israeli commandos, after days of encirclement. Many Gazans had sought refuge at the hospital because they thought they were safer there than elsewhere in the Gaza Strip. Of the 36 hospitals in Gaza, only about a third are still operational.

Also read: Hospital in Rafah partially destroyed

