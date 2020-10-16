Essay ‘Solidarity’ launched by the World Health Organization (WHO), has shown that remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir / ritonavir and interferon treatments, used against coronavirus disease, They have little or no effect on reducing mortality within 28 days of use or on the hospital evolution of patients with COVID-19.

This has been regarded as the largest randomized control trial on the different therapeutic options for COVID-19 and It has developed over six months with cases from more than 30 countries.

Mortality, ventilation and hospital stay



In ‘Solidarity’ The different effects of these therapies on general mortality, the initiation of ventilation and the length of hospital stay in admitted patients were analyzed.. Outcomes for out-of-hospital patients who have used these treatments are not available as separate trials should be conducted.

The findings of the study are being reviewed for publication in a medical journal and have already been uploaded as preprint to medRxiv.

According to the WHO, “The progress made by ‘Solidaridad’ shows that large international trials are possible, even during a pandemic.” In addition, the agency has promised to respond quickly and reliably to critical public health questions regarding therapeutics.

Analysis of new treatments

The global platform of ‘Solidarity’ is prepared to evaluate new treatment options against the coronavirus and will use about 500 hospitals around the world. For the new analysis, the possibility of new antiviral drugs, immunomodulators and anti-SARS COV-2 monoclonal antibodies is being considered.

The Gilead company disagrees with the WHO

Regarding the results of the trial, the American biotech Gilead, which produces the remdesivir, It has been shown disagreeing with the WHO conclusion on his drug.

In a statement shortly after the WHO’s opinion was known, the Gilead company stated: “The data do not agree with the results of another trial that has promoted the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States, published recently.”

On mortality, the American biotech defends: “Remdesivir reduces mortality and is already authorized for its temporary use in the treatment of patients with covid in more than 50 countries”, added.