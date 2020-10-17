The World Health Organization named the only effective drug against severe COVID-19. WHO Director-General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus made a statement at a briefing on 16 October.

“Currently, the corticosteroid dexamethasone is still the only therapeutic agent that has been shown to be effective against COVID-19 in patients with severe disease.”, – he said.

The drug “Dexamethasone” for use exclusively for oxygen-dependent patients in serious condition was added to the national COVID-19 treatment protocol in July 2020.

We recall earlier about dexamethasone as an effective drug for COVID-19 “FACTS” said the director of the Palladin Institute of Biochemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, academician Serhiy Komisarenko… According to him, after a thorough medical examination carried out in the UK, it was found that this hormonal drug is effective against the overly powerful reaction of the immune system to the penetration of the coronavirus into the body.

By the way, in Ukraine testing their drug for the treatment of COVID-19, made from blood plasma.



