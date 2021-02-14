The WHO named the most accurate version of the emergence of the coronavirus. A member of the international group of specialists working under the auspices of WHO, Dr. Peter Dassak, spoke about his assumption. RIA News…

According to him, initially the virus could begin to spread in the southern part of China, then in Southeast Asia, but the vectors were still bats. In his opinion, it is this version that should be “paid the most attention.”

The doctor also suggested that the mice had spread the infection to wildlife farms, which included ferrets and raccoon dogs. The people working there could also be infected. Then the coronavirus hit the market in Wuhan and continued to spread around the world.

It is clarified that WHO specialists who came to China to find out the circumstances of the origin of the coronavirus were not able to study the personal data of patients, since this is personal information, and it is prohibited to use it by Chinese law. In addition, many recovered from COVID-19 refused to meet with representatives of the organization.

As of February 14, more than 109 million people are known to be infected with coronavirus worldwide. For all the time, about 61 million people have recovered, another 2.4 million patients have died from complications caused by the infection.