The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the transmission of COVID-19 from an intermediate carrier to humans as the most likely hypothesis for the origin of the pandemic. About this during press conferences in Wuhan, said the head of the WHO international expert group Peter Ben Embarek.

“The initial results of our study show that the transmission of the virus from intermediate violence is the most likely version and requires additional research, more close and focused study,” said the expert.

An outbreak of pneumonia COVID-19 caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan. Initially, it was believed that the source of the new infection was the seafood market. At the same time, WHO stated that it did not have verified information that this market was indeed the source of the coronavirus. Reports also began to appear that the infection began to spread from the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

China has been accused of hiding the outbreak, trying to silence the doctors who tried to raise the alarm, and belatedly informing the world about what happened. Beijing has also been blamed for obstructing an external investigation into the origin of the virus.