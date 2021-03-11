The main mistake countries make in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is to rely only on vaccines. This was stated in an interview with “Lenta.ru” by the official representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tarik Yazarevich.

“Basic measures to ensure public health remain the foundation of the fight against the epidemic: they need to be strengthened,” he stressed.

Yazarevich urged countries to use all opportunities and tools, including high-tech ones, to defeat the pandemic.

WHO declared a global pandemic exactly one year ago, on March 11, 2020. Prior to that, on January 30, the organization declared an international emergency.

Earlier on March 11, it was reported that the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, Melita Vujnovich, positively assessed the dynamics of the pandemic in Russia: according to her, the situation has improved recently.

Over the past day, 9,270 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia in 85 regions – there have not been such low rates since October last year. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 4,360,823. The daily recovery rate was 14,006, the total – 3,959,533.