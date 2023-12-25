Moldova, Lithuania and the Czech Republic are among the top three drinking countries in the world, according to the results of a study by the World Health Organization (WHO). This was reported on December 25 in the TV channel's story REN TV .

In first place, according to the study, was Moldova, whose residents drink an average of 15.2 liters of pure alcohol per year. The high level of alcohol consumption in the country is due, among other things, to its affordable price.

Lithuania is in second place in the ranking of the most drinking countries with 15 liters per year, while for several years it has been the absolute champion in alcohol consumption. The Czech Republic rounded out the top three. Local residents drink on average 14.4 liters of pure alcohol per year.

The most non-drinking residents were residents of Arab countries. In particular, an adult resident of Saudi Arabia drinks no more than 200 g of alcohol per year, while in Kuwait they do not drink at all.

Russia did not even make it into the top ten. The country took 13th place with a result of 11.7 liters per year.

Earlier, on December 21, SM-Clinic gastroenterologist Valeria Lomova recalled that any alcohol is a poison that directly damages hepatocytes (liver cells). However, the most dangerous types of alcohol, according to the expert, are cocktails, champagne and sweet liqueurs, since they contain a lot of sugar, various chemical preservatives and harmful dyes.