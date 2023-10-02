Covid-19 broke out in 2020 and changed the way of living and relating to practically the entire planet. It tested the health systems, the economy and also the resilience of the 2030 Agenda. The majority of experts who have participated in this Antropía Voices 2030 series speak of this pandemic as one of the key elements that have not allowed the goals to be further developed. agreed in 2015. “It exacerbated many inequalities,” says the deputy director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Bruce Aylward. The WHO advocates that taking preventive measures to address the social and economic determinants of health should always be considered an investment and not a cost. Estimates made by several international organizations indicate that it would only cost 1.3 euros per person in the world to build an effective global system for preventing and responding to future pandemics. However, the fight to achieve it is complicated.

-Healthcare has been very present in recent years, has it contributed to progress towards SDG 3?

-Covid-19 revealed and exacerbated many of the pre-existing gaps and inequalities in health. However, it also brought out a greater understanding and appreciation of health. The pandemic demonstrated how people’s health and well-being are the foundations on which prosperous, equitable and sustainable societies and economies are built.

-What lessons can we draw from the pandemic?

-Many countries invested massively in health during these years and some took advantage of the crisis as an opportunity to take a leap forward in investments and actions for universal health coverage and health security. However, many others are struggling to protect existing health investments in the face of a difficult macroeconomic outlook and risk losing hard-won gains. By the end of 2022, 139 countries participating in the fourth round of the WHO Pulse survey on the continuity of essential health services during the pandemic reported that, three years after the pandemic, health systems around the world continue to face critical challenges in ensuring access to essential care.

-Have we made progress after the pandemic?

Last week was the first time world leaders met again at the United Nations General Assembly to address universal health coverage since the pandemic. This was a key political moment to take decisive action and invest to reverse the trend of stagnation in Universal Health Coverage following the Covid-19 pandemic and at the halfway point of the SDGs. About 30% of countries have made this a policy priority and are making some progress to improve both service coverage and financial protection. We cannot address one without the other. Countries are adopting a primary care approach, meaning they are working with the right sectors to promote health, address the determinants of health, ensure functioning public health, while ensuring that people are covered. essential health services. A primary care approach is the world’s most inclusive, equitable, cost-effective and efficient way to improve people’s physical and mental health, as well as their social well-being, and if implemented effectively, would cover 90% of health needs. Expanding primary care could save 60 million lives and increase average life expectancy by 3.7 years by 2030.

-What have we failed in?

-Universal health coverage ensures that everyone, everywhere, receives good quality health services, when and where they need them, without having to suffer financial hardship. World leaders committed to this tool as part of the SDGs. On September 18, in the days before the meeting of world leaders on Universal Health Coverage, the WHO and the World Bank presented the Universal Health Coverage Global Monitoring Report. The results are alarming. 4.5 billion people – more than half of the world’s population – were not fully covered by essential health services. Progress in health service coverage had slowed in 2016 and completely stalled in 2019. Regardless of the aspect of health being analyzed – immunizations, maternal health, child health, average life expectancy of older people – , on a global scale there has been no real improvement. For two decades, more and more people have suffered economic hardship due to healthcare costs. Out-of-pocket health spending puts families in the impossible position of choosing between paying for health care, buying food and water, or sending their children to school. 2 billion people faced financial hardship due to out-of-pocket health spending, of whom 1.3 billion fell further into poverty and 1 billion suffered catastrophic health expenses. The poorest and most vulnerable bear the brunt and the inequality in universal health coverage is flagrant. In 2020, 287,000 women died worldwide from a maternal cause, which is equivalent to 800 women dying every day while giving birth; approximately one every two minutes.

-With these figures, were the objectives agreed in 2015 realistic?

The 2015 health agenda was ambitious, yet we have seen some countries achieve some of the goals. This shows that, with the right investments and actions, they can be achieved. No country is on track to achieve all the health SDGs. However, progress has been made in some areas. For example, 146 out of 200 countries or areas have already achieved or are on track to achieve the SDG target for under-5 mortality. Effective HIV treatment has reduced AIDS-related deaths by 52% since 2010 and at least one neglected tropical disease has been eliminated in 47 countries. What is important to understand is that this is not a health sector problem, but rather a problem that governments must address with their health sector and all other sectors. That is why world leaders are crucial and why the debate on Universal Health Coverage was so decisive at the UNGA. We need appropriate policies to promote and generate health. This means appropriate policies in the food sector to eat well, appropriate policies for the environment so that the air is cleaner. The purpose of an economy is to generate health.

-What do we have to focus on in this second half of Agenda 2030?

In three key areas. First, urgently strengthen integrated and people-centred health systems, radically reoriented towards primary health care (PHC) as a key route to UHC. Second, invest in doubling the health and care workforce in low- and middle-income countries to address the projected shortfall of 10 million health workers by 2030. Third, to achieve universal health coverage, governments They must invest more national resources in health and invest them in ways that act on the determinants of health, boost service coverage and at the same time guarantee financial protection, particularly for the poorest and most vulnerable. WHO calls on international financial institutions, bilateral partners and other investors to align their support to governments in implementing these critical changes.