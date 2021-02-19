384,448 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the world in 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of deaths per day increased by 10,471. In total, according to the organization, the number of cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 109,997,288, 2,435,145 patients have died.

Recall that WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed information about cases of infection and death, which are provided by states.

43% of new infections occur in North and South America (168,729), followed by Europe (148,890), followed by the Eastern Mediterranean, where 26,863 people were infected.

The United States ranks first in the world in terms of the number of cases of coronavirus, India is second, and Brazil is third. Earlier it was reported that Spanish scientists calculated how many years of life humanity has lost due to COVID-19. They said the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the loss of over 20 million years of life.