The recent monkeypox outbreak is unusual, but remains manageable for now, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). The disease virus is actually only common in parts of Africa, but also appeared in Europe on 7 May. Since then, 131 cases have been registered in 19 countries and a further 106 suspected cases.

The virus does not usually spread easily between people, but it can be transmitted through close person-to-person contact or through contact with items used by a person who has monkey pox, such as clothing or bedding. Most infected people recover within a few weeks.

The WHO says it will provide more advice to member states to contain the outbreak. On Sunday, the organization reported that the virus had been detected in at least twelve countries where monkey pox usually does not occur. Then there were a total of 92 cases.

Slovenia announced today that a first case of monkey pox has been identified in the country. It concerns a man who has been to the Canary Islands, channel N1 reports. The man was examined at the university hospital in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, but was not admitted.