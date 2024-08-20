The World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, confirmed on Tuesday that the world knows a lot about monkeypox, and therefore it cannot be considered a “new Covid” epidemic.

“Monkeypox is not the new Covid. It is either strain 1, which is causing the current epidemic in Central and East Africa, or strain 2 of monkeypox, which led to the outbreak in 2022,” Kluge explained during a press conference.

“We already know a lot about strain 2. We need to know more about strain 1… We know how to control monkeypox,” he added.

Speaking via video link, Kluge explained that two years ago, “Europe succeeded in controlling monkeypox by reaching out directly to the most affected communities.”

The increasing number of monkeypox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly due to the “1B” strain that has also been recorded in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, prompted the World Health Organization to declare the disease a “public health emergency of international concern” on August 14, the highest level of warning it can issue.

The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency in 2022 when the pandemic spread through the “2B” strain around the world, and lifted it in May 2023.

The first human case of monkeypox was discovered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire).