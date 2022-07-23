The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox an ‘international public health threat’. That status is the organization’s highest alert level.

The recent outbreak of the monkeypox virus outside areas where it normally occurs in Africa is now an international risk, according to the WHO. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – the director of WHO – normally follows the advice of a dedicated committee on the status of a condition. The members of the committee could not agree, according to the director. But he can also take the lead himself and has therefore called monkey pox internationally dangerous. It mainly concerns Europe, where the risk of contamination is greater than elsewhere, according to him.

Symptoms

Those who contract monkey pox can suffer from fever, headache, muscle aches and general malaise. After a few days, a rash with blisters appears on the skin. Usually people don’t get very sick from an infection. The virus currently mainly affects men who have sex with men, but it is not a venereal disease. The virus spreads through skin-to-skin contact. Anyone can contract the virus. See also Bolsonaro criticizes TSE for not accepting simultaneous counting of votes

700 cases in the Netherlands

In the world, where almost eight billion people live, according to the WHO, 14,000 infections have so far been detected in 71 different countries, more than 700 in the Netherlands, according to the WHO. Five deaths worldwide are attributed to the monkeypox outbreak.

Monkeypox under a microscope. © AP / Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC



Two other diseases are currently at the WHO’s highest warning level. These are Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and polio. The Mexican flu (2009), Ebola (2014 and 2019) and the Zika virus (2016) were also previously declared an international public health hazard.

Vaccinations

Almost four months after the monkey pox virus appeared in the Netherlands, the GGD Haaglanden and GGD Amsterdam will start on Monday with the first vaccinations against the monkey pox virus. In the capital, about a hundred men are vaccinated every day.