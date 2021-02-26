Expert of the World Health Organization Maria van Kerkhove said that WHO) is monitoring the situation around the outbreak of avian influenza in Russia and is ready to take action if necessary, reports TASS.

“We have received reports from Russia that people have been infected with a new type of bird flu. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to take action if necessary, ”she said.

The specialist noted that now WHO’s attention is focused on the coronavirus, but work is underway in all other areas.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, reported the first case of human infection with a new type of bird flu.

Seven employees of a poultry farm in southern Russia became infected. They have already been ill and now they feel good.

Popova stressed that no cases of human-to-human transmission of the new strain of the avian influenza virus have been recorded. However, the new pathogen has already overcome the interspecies barrier and is capable of spreading from birds to humans, she said.