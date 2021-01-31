The international team of the WHO in Wuhan has completed this Sunday the most anticipated visit of its mission to investigate the origin of the coronavirus pandemic: the Huanan seafood market, which China initially considered the place where the leap from the pathogen to the human being and what he currently considers could simply be a source of supercontagion.

The market, divided into two large brick pavilions, at the junction between Development and New China streets in Hankou, in central Wuhan, has been closed since January 1, 2020, just weeks after the first were officially detected. cases of what was initially considered a peculiar pneumonia. Over 13 months it has been disinfected, cleaned, emptied, and re-disinfected several more times. Although its second floor still houses some optical products stores, the first one – where the food market was housed – is fenced and completely empty.

The 14 experts from the World Health Organization did not make statements, as has been customary since last Thursday they left the Wuhan hotel where they served their mandatory quarantine, at no time throughout the day, which also included a visit to the elderly. Wuhan market, Baishazhou, where some of the old Huanan vendors have moved. His tour of Huanan has lasted one hour.

One of the scientists, the American zoologist Peter Daszak, president of the NGO EcoHealth, wrote on his Twitter account “Visits to very important places today, food market first and the Huanan seafood market right now. Very informative and essential for our joint teams to understand the epidemiology of covid when it began to spread at the end of 2019 ”.

The visit to Huanan, one year after its closure, has, above all, a symbolic value. Because of the importance of the place as a possible origin of the pandemic. Due to the fact that, finally, and after months of negotiations, international experts have been able to access it: none of the two previous WHO missions to China since the pandemic began were able to visit it.

Walking through its corridors allows experts to get an idea of ​​the reality that until now they had only known from maps, photographs and descriptions. Seeing it with your own eyes helps to better understand the dimensions of the stalls, assimilate at which points the highest concentrations of the virus were found in the environmental samples taken at the time and determine what the contagion sequences could be. Also better understand the supply chains to this market, where some 1,100 people worked who sold vegetables, meat, fish and all kinds of live animals – domestic and wild – in more than 600 stalls. About two-thirds of the first quarantine of COVID cases detected had some kind of link to the market. Not so the other third, including three of the first four confirmed infections.

“As you stroll through the Huanan market you perceive the sense of historical importance of this place and a sympathy for the vendors and the community who lost their ways of life due to COVID,” Daszak tweeted.

According to the expert, during the visits this Sunday the international scientists have been able to talk with some of the Huanan vendors. Also with “key personnel” from the two markets they visited, who were asked “questions to help better understand the factors involved in the emergence of covid.”

Most scientists consider that the coronavirus that causes covid originated in a bat, from which it made the leap to humans, probably through an intermediate species that has not been determined.

But if at first China pointed out that the jump had occurred in Huanan, since then it has changed its position, and now it considers that that market was only a “victim” of the virus. The Chinese authorities defend that the pathogen could pass to humans in another country and enter their territory either brought by soldiers who participated in the Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019 or in imported frozen food. Beijing claims to have found numerous cases of virus remains on the packaging of this type of product, and also points out various studies – whose reliability has been questioned by other experts – that point to the presence of virus remains in other parts of the world months before the first infections were detected in China.

In fact, the Baishazhou market hosts facilities where imported frozen products arriving in Wuhan are examined. After receiving the go-ahead and being disinfected, a QR code is imposed on them, without which they cannot be distributed in businesses in this city of eleven million inhabitants.

Members of this highly politicized scientific mission, which has suffered numerous delays before starting, have ensured that they will consider all theories that have a scientific basis. They are scheduled to visit, among other places, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which investigated bats and which the Administration of former US President Donald Trump accused of being the place where the pandemic originated.

So far, experts have already visited two of the hospitals where the first coronavirus patients were treated. They have also toured an exhibition, with a high propaganda tone, on how Wuhan – and the central government and the Communist Party of China – managed the crisis, now almost completely controlled in this country.

