She exercised regularly, but she couldn’t get rid of the last bit of fat on her belly. 48 she was. On the advice of a friend, she went to a cosmetic doctor. Liposuction and a small tummy tuck, he advised, then it’s gone. The doctor showed before and after photos of patients he had treated. She decided to do it.

Under local anesthesia, he removed the fat from her abdomen. Then he made a cut at the bikini line to correct the excess skin. An hour later she was allowed to go home. There was a lot of fluid coming out of the wound, she thought. She was nauseated and passed out. Her 18-year-old daughter called 911.

In the hospital it turned out that the abdominal wall had not been sutured properly and that loose tissue was coming out of the wound. She was operated on again, under anesthesia, and had to stay overnight. At home, her daughter mopped up the blood from the floor.

The woman who didn’t put her name in NRC wants, still has nightmares about it five years later.

Plastic surgeon Ali Pirayesh is increasingly seeing patients in his treatment room whose cosmetic doctor’s surgery has not gone well. In the past ten years, the number of cosmetic clinics in the Netherlands has increased fivefold, from 38 to at least 203, according to numbers that Fidelity requested At the Chamber of Commerce. As chairman of the Dutch Association for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (NVEPC), Pirayesh has been expressing his concerns for years. It is unclear to consumers in the Netherlands, he says, for which treatments you can go to a cosmetic doctor and for which procedures you need to see a plastic surgeon. In the Quality Framework Cosmetic Care agreements have been made: cosmetic doctors may perform botox, fillers, laser treatments and minor procedures down to the skin level, such as removing a birthmark or treating a scar with laser. Plastic surgeons are medical specialists who can provide all aesthetic care, from a facelift and eyelid correction to breast augmentation and abdominoplasty. Including botox, filler and laser.

In practice, however, these dividing lines are not so strictly adhered to. There are many cosmetic doctors who offer eyelid surgery and facelifts, some also offer liposuction and abdominoplasty. Pursuant to the BIG Act (Individual Healthcare Professions Act), doctors have independent authority. In practice, two elements are important: being competent and competent. In the Netherlands you are qualified if you have completed the six-year basic medical training, and competent if you have mastered the act in addition to the correct diploma. But competence is not properly supervised, says Pirayesh. “By law, a general practitioner can perform eyelid corrections and facelifts. An insurance doctor is allowed to give birth.” Madness, says Pirayesh. “And not safe for the consumer.”

Too tight eyelids

A 34-year-old woman from Amstelveen says that her eyes no longer close properly. Two years ago, a cosmetic doctor removed too much skin during an eyelid correction. Before going to bed, she tapes her eyes shut, otherwise they will stay open. Her eyes often feel dry and burning. During the day, every time her eyes blink, she feels how tight the skin is. “I knew she was a cosmetic doctor, but I was guided by others who said she was good.” She is now having the scars on her eyelid lasered at the plastic surgeon, in the hope that the scar tissue will become less thick and less visible. There is little that can be done about the tight eyelids now – wait ten years, her doctor says and hope that it will be better.

Plastic surgeon Andrzej Piatkowski de Grzymala, affiliated with Maastricht UMC and Mooi kliniek, sees ‘weekly’ mistakes made by cosmetic doctors. “More than from fellow plastic surgeons”. Of course plastic surgeons can also make mistakes, he says, it is human work. “And there are also many cosmetic doctors who do a good job and know their limits well.” He too has particular difficulty with “cutting cosmetic doctors”.

Examples from his practice: a doctor who performed a lower eyelid correction and cut not along the edge of the eyelashes, but along the edge of the bags under the eyes. A woman with damaged upper eyelids, wrongly treated with laser. Abdominal wall corrections that fall open, liposuctions that have not been performed according to the rules, inflammations because an operation was not performed in an operating room, but in a treatment room. “The chance that something will go wrong is greater if you are operated on by someone who does not have the right training.”

The difference in training between the doctors is considerable: a cosmetic doctor has been trained as a medical doctor for six years. A ‘cosmetic doctor KNMG’ then followed a two-year course to perform cosmetic treatments. A plastic surgeon is a specialist in surgery (six years to become a doctor and then six years to become a plastic surgeon) who specializes in improving the shape and function of the human body. Pirayesh: “Plastic surgeons are trained to cut, cosmetic doctors are not for this type of surgery. If a pilot only has a license for a small aircraft, he should not also fly in a Boeing.”

Numbers More interventions

The cosmetic surgery industry is growing worldwide, according to research by McKinsey 12 to 14 % per year. In the Netherlands it increased between 2016 and 2019 number of filler treatments of 17.5% Figures from Erasmus MC show a significant increase of the number of cosmetic treatments to see: by 390,000 in 2016 to 450,000 in 2019. 30% of young people have, according to recent research of the online platform 3asksseriously one cosmetic surgery considered, or have it done. In 2018, it was 17 percent.

In 2013, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport made money available for a working group to establish clear competence requirements and guidelines. It included cosmetic doctors KNMG and medical specialists from all disciplines involved in aesthetics in the core training: plastic surgeons, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, dermatologists and dental surgeons. But after nearly ten years of deliberation and bickering, the group fell apart at the beginning of this year. The eyelid correction was one of the hottest issues.

The talks went smoothly, says Maarten Façee Schaeffer, board member of the Dutch Association of Cosmetic Medicine (NVCG). Cosmetic doctors think it’s nonsense that their field of work is limited by fellow doctors, he says. “Surgical actions are indeed not part of our training. But if a cosmetic doctor can demonstrate competence, for example because he has undergone training abroad, he can do it.”

Pirayesh thinks the quality of those trainings is too low. “Cosmetic doctors set up courses for each other.” In 2019, it was agreed that cosmetic doctors may perform a number of minor surgical procedures: skin corrections of the upper eyelids (a lower eyelid correction is technically more complicated), superficial corrections of the labia, superficial skin corrections and scar corrections. But they don’t stick to that, says plastic surgeon Andrzej Piatkowski de Grzymala, also a member of the working group.

He points to the national site cosmedici.nl. According to him, it was described that cosmetic doctors offer eyelid corrections for the upper and lower eyelids. Façee Schaeffer says that only an explanation was given about the various interventions. “It was not mentioned that we do that.” Piatkowski de Grzymala: “However, many of their official members offer eyelid surgery on their own websites.” It is one of the reasons that the plastic surgeons left the working group. “Cosmetic doctors turn out to be an unreliable party. It is difficult for us, at the invitation of the government, to sit down with this group to talk about improving cosmetic care.” Façee Schaeffer regrets that. “We want to keep talking,” he says.

Unconsciously incompetent

What both parties do agree on is that supervision needs to be improved. Façee Schaeffer: “Unfortunately, more and more medical doctors are offering cosmetic treatments. A ‘cosmetic doctor’ or ‘aesthetic doctor’ has no recognized cosmetic training and is therefore according to the cosmetic quality frame not competent. There are also more and more hairdressers and beauticians who inject botox and fillers. We need the government to supervise.”

Doctors are also concerned about the titles some people use, such as “cosmetic nurse” and “cosmetic surgeon,” misleading terms that don’t exist in the medical world. Since 1 July 2019, ‘cosmetic doctor KNMG’ has been a recognized profile within Dutch medicine, he says. “It should now be easy for the government to control.”

Supervision falls under the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ). Façee Schaeffer: “A few times a year I sit down with someone from the inspection, but they don’t have the manpower, they say.” Pirayesh has the same experience: “Nothing is done with reports that we forward.”

At the National Healthcare Reporting Center more reports came in about cosmetic care this year than in the previous two years. In 2020 and 2021 there were sixty reports per year, this year (up to and including June) fifty reports have already been made, says the spokesman for the inspectorate. She can’t explain how that happened. “Each report is assessed. The follow-up action depends on the content and severity of the report. What we do with it, we do not feed back to the reporter.”

The Dutch Association of Cosmetic Medicine has its own hotline to gain insight into abuses. Façee Schaeffer: “We also see a significant increase in the number of reports. We receive about five reports a week. My colleagues at Erasmus MC, with a consultation hour for complications, get many more.” That consultation hour, he says, was half a day a week a few years ago. “Now there is consultation hours five days a week and a waiting period of three months.”

About the increase in the number of abuses in 2020 questions in the House of Representatives. The then Minister for Medical Care, Bruno Bruins (VVD), then said that supervision of private clinics had been intensified since 2015.

The inspectorate is often reactive, says the spokesperson. “We visit based on reports.” Pirayesh: “They check whether it is clean and whether the work is hygienic. They do not monitor who performs the treatments. ‘Competent, but unconsciously incompetent’ is not addressed in this way.”

The inspector’s spokesperson said: during an inspection visit attention is also paid to competence. “During inspection visits, we ask about education, experience and peer review, and we look at complication registrations. So we assess whether the preconditions for competence are present.”

Ask questions yourself

What should you pay attention to as a consumer if you want to have a cosmetic procedure done?

Berend van der Lei, professor of aesthetic plastic surgery, says: ask at the intake what kind of specialist someone is and what training the practitioner has. “That rarely happens in practice. If a conversation goes well and the doctor shows nice pictures, people will soon start working with someone. If someone says ‘I specialize in abdominoplasty’ people think he is a plastic surgeon.”

Façee Schaeffer points to the site cosmedici.nl, which contains an overview of all cosmetic doctors KNMG, authorized and competent to perform cosmetic treatments.

Piatkowski de Grzymala: “Search by BIG registration what someone is trained for. When you go to a lawyer, you also check whether he/she specializes in employment law or criminal law.”

