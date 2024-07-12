Geneva (Reuters)

More than a million children are at risk of severe malnutrition in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the needs of millions of displaced people are increasing due to escalating violence, the World Health Organization said yesterday.

The conflict, which has been ongoing for more than two years between the army and the M23 rebel movement in the eastern regions of the country, is increasingly taking a toll on civilians, causing more people to flee and displacing 2.7 million in North Kivu province alone.

Floods and landslides, as well as long-running conflicts in other parts of the country, have exacerbated needs, with some 25 million people now in need of humanitarian assistance, the WHO said.

“If immediate action is not taken to meet basic needs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than a million children will suffer from severe malnutrition,” Adelheid Marchang, the organization’s senior emergency officer, said at a press briefing in Geneva.

“Acute malnutrition is the result of the spread and increase of recurrent food insecurity in areas that have been witnessing conflict for years and decades and in which we have recently witnessed an escalation,” she continued.

She added that the children at risk are mostly among the millions already displaced by fighting in the eastern regions, as well as children in the Kasai-Central provinces.

She said hundreds of thousands of children are already suffering from severe malnutrition, which can make them more vulnerable to infection and disease, and requires ongoing treatment.

The World Health Organization has recorded more than 20,000 cases of cholera across the country since the beginning of the year, and 60,000 cases of measles, although the real numbers may be higher due to inadequate monitoring methods.