On the podium of typical Christmas sweets, nougats are the kings on the tables of every home, without underestimating the Polvorones, mantecados or the delicious roscón. In fact, they have been occupying shelves in strategic locations in supermarkets since November—or even before. In terms of nougat, Mercadona has a most varied assortment: from the hard and soft classics, to other new proposals for all tastes.

Being a Valencian chain, the question is obvious:where nougat is made that are marketed under the white label Hacendado? Mercadona is one of the Spanish supermarkets that are committed to national products, and on their website they make it very clear: “More than 85% of our assortment is of national origin with products grown, fished, processed or processed in Spain,” they indicate.

The nougats were not going to be less. The Alicante manufacturer Sanchis Mirawith a long tradition in the production of nougats and chocolates, is Mercadona’s supplier of all the nougats it sells, from the most traditional to the most innovative.

This family business, founded in 1863, has great renown in the history of the nougat industry. Theirs are the well-known nougat brands Antiu Xixona and Fameand they manufacture their nougat in the four production plants located in the Alicante town of Jijona.

Thus, all you have to do is turn over any of the nearly thirty different nougats sold in the supermarkets of the Valencian chain to see the logo of Antiu Xixona or the name Sanchis Mira.

As a novelty, this year it has added to its assortment of nougats Banoffee —with a milk chocolate coating and a dulce de leche, banana and cookie filling— and the Cream Peanutwhich includes pieces of peanut and caramel inside that give it a crunchy touch.

Other flavors are added to them, such as Cheesecakeone of the most successful among those who try it, and who also is found discounted: the 190 gram tablet now costs 1.50 euros.