To proclaim that Spain has a fertility problem is not, at this point, revealing any secret, nor is it that this is a difficulty shared by a large number of countries. But, if the birth rate has been falling continuously in the European Union since 2008 (when 4.68 million births were recorded, compared to 3.88 in 2022), it is no less true that Spain is the second country with the lowest fertility rate (1.16 births per woman), only ahead of Malta (1.08) and behind Italy (1.24), according to Eurostat. A situation of demographic precariousness and population ageing with causes ranging from purely economic to biological: do we not have more children because we do not want to, because we cannot, or a bit of everything?

The answer, as is almost always the case, is full of nuances and is multifaceted: it is undeniable that factors such as the cost of living, housing or the difficulties of reconciling work and family life play a relevant role when deciding when to start a family, but they are not the only ones. Cultural aspects also play a role, such as the change in the vital priorities of the younger generations, and of course demographic and biological aspects: seminal quality (of semen) is increasingly lower and the age at which people have their first child is increasingly later, already exceeding 32 years. Another clear indicator is the fact that the number of births to women over 40 years of age has grown by 19.3% over the last decade, according to the INE.

“A woman’s fertility at 20 years of age is halved at 30, and half of that at 35, and again at 38… It is an exponential decline. It remains fairly well until 30 and decently until 35, but then it begins to decline enormously,” explains Dr. Antonio Gosálvez, director of Human Fertility at the Quirónsalud University Hospital in Madrid. Programs such as egg donation, present in many hospitals and fertility clinics, are therefore increasingly in demand (more than half of all egg donation treatments in Europe are carried out in Spain), although they are faced with a shortage of donors. On the other hand, in men, “the significant decrease in semen that we have now is due above all to problems of environmental pollution. To give an example, in the 80s the majority of men were fertile, but since the 90s there has been an enormous decrease in the number of valid spermatozoa,” he adds.

The scenario is therefore conducive to the growth of assisted reproduction treatments, which are used by those who dream of creating a family that nature denies them: in 2021, 165,453 in vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycles and 33,8181 artificial inseminations were carried out, resulting in the birth of 40,638 babies (33.3% more births), according to the Spanish Fertility Society. The data comes from 334 public and private centres spread across Spain, in which all kinds of professionals work: from gynaecologists to embryologists, nurses and psychologists. And the job prospects, experts say, are reasonably good.

Who makes fertility treatments possible?

Contrary to what might seem, the demand for professionals in the assisted reproduction sector in Spain is not particularly high today. This is apparently contradictory but can be explained by several factors: “When I started, almost 30 years ago, we hired people year after year, but now the need is no longer so pressing, it is a very atomized market,” explains Antonio Requena, general medical director of the IVI Clinics. But here, he argues, two key factors come into play: as it is a relatively young specialty, those who started with it are now beginning to retire, and that will make opportunities grow in the coming years. And, in addition, “they are professions with a lot of demand outside Spain: Sweden, for example, has a great need for embryologists; in the United Kingdom, after Brexit, they have many needs; and even in the United States,” says Requena.

Inside or outside Spain, job opportunities are characterized by a high transversality that involves specialists from very diverse fields:

Gynecologists

Although it may seem obvious, it needs to be explained: gynecologists are needed, not other types of general practitioners, because these specialists perform surgeries and hormonal treatments. They are the directors of the entire process.

Embryologists

The experts who work in the assisted reproduction laboratory, “handling eggs, sperm and embryos, and therefore the entire creation of gametes and human fertilisation,” says Gosálvez. A field in which specialists from many disciplines such as Medicine, Biology, Biotechnology, Pharmacy and even Veterinary Medicine fit in, and who can also end up in an andrology laboratory.

They draw on all these careers because, strange as it may seem, none of them has that speciality. Thus, those who come to the laboratory do so after completing a master’s degree in fertility, to acquire the basic knowledge, and joining as interns. “Becoming a senior takes a long time and there are no ways to study it beyond working in a laboratory,” adds the medical director of Quirónsalud. “It is essential that, in the future, there is specific training, because it is very complex. It cannot be that someone studies four or five years of Biology and then embarks on the path of fertility,” he adds.

Furthermore, he claims, “it makes no sense that Social Security and the Government continue to not recognise reproductive biologists as health personnel. And they should do so, because they are working, for example, in hospitals, they have responsibilities towards patients, they manage medical records, they interview them and sign documents.”

Nurses, laboratory technicians and clinical assistants

The nurse is responsible for providing life support to the patient because, beyond explaining how to take the medication and clarifying any doubts about the treatments, she takes on the role of personal advisor: she interacts with the patient and assists her in consultations. “The nurse is becoming increasingly important and responsible, and is already beginning to perform ultrasounds to see the development of the ovaries when the patient is being stimulated,” says Requena.

And then, of course, the clinical assistant, who is in contact with the materials, takes samples, collects and sorts.

Psychologists

Psychology, according to the experts consulted, is essential when carrying out fertility treatment. And this is because, often, behind infertility there is a very important emotional problem or psychological stress, for which, Gosálvez reminds us, it is necessary to have specific training: “That is why a specialised training programme has been created a specific master’s degree related to what is called perinatal mental health at the Cardinal Cisneros Higher Education Center [adscrito a la Universidad Complutense]which starts in October, and which logically includes the assisted reproduction part.”

Geneticists

The importance of genetic specialists is growing. Why? Beyond the usual treatments, “there are more and more patients with a family genetic problem who, thanks to IVF treatments, can manage to have a child free of that disease,” says Requena. The same processes also serve other types of profiles, such as single women or lesbian couples who resort to IVF to be able to have a child.

The importance of physiotherapy

Urogynecology is the specialty within physiotherapy that deals with treating all types of dysfunctions related to the pelvic floor, both in men and women. A field where treatments are increasingly common for patients who are also being treated for infertility. “What I see most in my practice are women who have to undergo in vitro fertilization because they have endometriosis, a disease in which the tissue of the uterus expands outwards and can cause obstruction of the tubes, preventing spontaneous pregnancies,” explains Ágata Krupa, a physiotherapist specializing in urogynecology at SueloPélvico.eu. “Or it may happen that these endometriosis plaques settle on the ovaries, altering ovulation and also preventing spontaneous pregnancies.”

The symptoms of this disease, says Krupa, can be improved with physiotherapy, for example, through manual treatment, so that the mobility of the uterus, tubes or ovaries is improved, “which in turn would increase the patient’s chances of becoming pregnant or that her in vitro treatment would be more effective.” “To evaluate the pelvic floor muscles, we introduce manometric probes vaginally that help us measure both perineal strength and elasticity. Then, manually and vaginally, we work on the ligaments surrounding the uterus and on the cervix.” They also perform pelvic floor contraction exercises with a device called a biofeedback and a vaginal probe.

Other patients who can benefit from the effects of physiotherapy are, on the one hand, women who suffer from dyspareunia (a muscular dysfunction that causes pain during sexual intercourse, making it impossible), as well as those over 40 years of age who decide to become mothers: “These patients, due to their age, have a higher risk of suffering from dysfunctions related to the pelvic floor. When they become pregnant, they may have urinary incontinence, uterine prolapse or more pain in the pelvic area,” says the specialist.

Can you exercise during pregnancy? “The idea that you can’t do abdominal exercises during pregnancy is a myth: you have to strengthen your abdominal girdle but in a proper way, not like you would in a gym,” says Krupa. “Oestrogen levels drop dramatically during pregnancy, and in order not to lose muscle mass, you should do resistance exercises with elastic bands.”

However, the exercises vary depending on the trimester of pregnancy: in the first trimester, the pelvic floor is assessed, as well as the abdomen, how it is activated and how strong it is, while the second trimester is the time for more intense training: “Girls without medical contraindications can do low-impact cardio, lift weights and strengthen the abdomen. And in the third trimester, exercises to prepare for vaginal delivery are introduced,” she explains.

