The ‘Chinese Laughter’ He was the guest in the sketch of “JB en ATV” on Saturday, October 22. Considered a reference among street comedians, he managed to successfully transfer his pass to social networks, only on the YouTube platform he has more than 598,000 subscribers.

Part of his popularity is due to the group of street artists he leads, some with experience on TV like Mayimbú, who went through the now-defunct reality show “Extreme Summer” (2016) from Latina.

Who make up ‘La banda del Chino Risas’?

Alcy Nivim Pachecoreal name of ‘Chino Risas’, formed a team of traveling comedians who already had experience and self-recognition as ‘The sexy chubby’ (Ricardo Silverio Ibarra Marcelo) and ‘Cholo Juan’ (Juan Roberto), as well as new talents such as ‘Marcianito’, ‘Mostrito’ and ‘Miguelito’, as well as rescuing the once famous ‘Mayimbú’.

The Martian of laughter

Your real name is Neyser Aurelio Used Pictures. Before joining ‘La banda del Chino Risas’, he worked as a street vendor on buses. His approach to comedy was in 1999, supporting ‘La gordita sexy’ on his show.

When he met Chino Risas, he recommended that he shave his head. In a YouTube interview with Koki Santa Cruz, He said that “Monkey” Pavel claimed his stage name “Marcianito” by assuring that this name belonged to his children.

The Laughter Show

The story of Luis Alberto Munoz Rochabrun, 42 years old, is marked by poverty, abandonment and drugs. “The Mostrito was a piranha” , recounted the ‘Chino Risas’, who met him during the bullfights he put together in the University park. “Since he was ugly, I made jokes to him. Once I took him out to participate, I did a musical. That’s when I started to like him,” he added.

mayimbú

José Luis Páucar Mendoza entered TV as a colorful character who stood out for his famous “mee”. His good match with Carlos Enrique Bandera, ‘Carloncho’, in “Verano Extremo” helped them have their own space “The adventures of Carloncho and Mayimbú” (2016).

Criticism was not lacking. The comedian Hernán Vidaurre, from “Los Chistosos”, said that he lacked talent.

Mayimbú’s star began to fade due to the scandal he starred in with his supposed girlfriend, Gianna Bellido ‘the Punisher’, and the audios where she asked for ”sexual favors”.

Not resigning herself to leaving television, Mayimbú tried to return by appearing in the sequence “Yo sí puedo” from “Esto es guerra”. However, a series of bad decisions, such as wasting 12,000 soles, according to what he told “Chino Risas”, led him to work on the streets again.

Miguelito Drums

“My profession is music”, it states Miguelito Drums, whose real name is Miguel Palco, 26 years old. He debuted as a juggler in the Circus of the dwarfs of Margie Porrasthe ‘Dwarf’ of the program “Risas y salsa”, according to what she told in an interview with ‘El Loco Pildorita’, for her YouTube channel.

After almost eight years as a circus artist for other comedians such as the son of “Huevito” and “Palabrita”, he met “Chino Risas”, who pulled him into his team at the end of 2020.