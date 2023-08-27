What is more important in terms of inflows of resources that come from abroad, the investments of multinationals and other international investors, or the remittances that come from our relatives, who have gone to settle abroad and send money. Do investors or our relatives love us more?

Within the first, I want to compare the investments made by the two largest world economic powers, China and the United States, as they shed light on the relative importance of Latin America for each of them. Later, we compare it, country by country, against remittances.

Indeed, twenty years ago, China began the rise in its global influence, while consolidating an economic miracle, accentuating its needs for natural resources and positioning itself as the emerging power that could challenge the United States.

One of the battlefields of Chinese expansion is its investment throughout the world. China went from investing 5.5 billion dollars abroad in 2004 (MMDA), to 55.9 MMDA in 2008. This rapid takeoff was just an omen. The most compelling was yet to come. By 2016, China’s investment abroad had catapulted to 196 MMDA, 35 times that of 2004. 2016 was also the peak year, as China’s investment abroad fell to 137 in 2019, and has fluctuated in that range since so.

Perhaps this increase in foreign investment was one of the alerts that Americans felt in the middle of the last decade. What is certain is that they woke up from the illusion of associative and virtuous growth between the two economies, and migrated to an attitude of harsh rivalry, and a zero-sum game in which what you win, I lose.

For its part, the US, where decisions to invest outside its borders are made by private, decentralized boards of directors and not coordinated or encouraged by a central authority, maintained a high level, between 280 MMDA and 400 MMDA.

How did we Latin Americans do in that rivalry? How much do the Chinese and Americans love us? In the early years of this century, China came to devote inordinate attention to our region. In 2006 Latin America was the destination of almost 60% of Chinese foreign investment. Between 2010 and 2021 China has invested more and more in Latin America, going from 10 billion dollars in 2010 to 26 billion dollars in 2021. In percentage terms we have fallen in importance to less than 10% at the end of the decade.

How is the investment interest of the US in Latin America. It went from 42 billion dollars in 2010 to 65 billion dollars in 2021. As a percentage, it has been stable between 17% and 23% of all foreign investment in the United States.

The total invested by the US between 2010 and 2020 in our region is 387 million dollars and that of China 145 million dollars. Now, if these amounts are compared with what was the Marshall Plan for investment in Europe, after the Second World War, brought to today’s dollars, the graph shows that we have nothing to complain about. In the past decade, these two countries invested in Latin America the equivalent of more than three Marshall plans.

How does foreign investment look from the national perspective in our countries? He clarified that he did not separate the one from China and the US for each country. It is a key exercise, but it remains for another opportunity. We will see the perspective from each country, as a recipient of foreign investment.

The most interesting, as often happens, is Chile, which was the world’s darling until 2016, when it received between 8% and 12% of its GDP, literally a new turbine for its development. Between 2017 and 2019 it fell to 2% of GDP, and although it has risen to close to 6% of GDP, a remarkable level, it is not what it was.

Colombia and Brazil systematically receive close to 4% of GDP, Mexico close to 3% and Argentina between 1% and 2%. They look close but represent dramatically different sums.

Of course, in size, Brazil and Mexico are well above Argentina and Colombia, which are currently similar economies. A comparison that can be revealing is foreign investment per inhabitant. The order is maintained, Chile at the top, with more than a thousand dollars of foreign investment per Chilean, before 2015; Then Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, between 300 and 400 dollars per person; and below Argentina and Venezuela (the latter with data up to the arrival of Maduro’s obscurantism).

Central America also tempts its darlings: Panama, with more than a thousand dollars per inhabitant before the pandemic; Costa Rica, between 500 and 600 dollars per person; and Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras around 100 dollars per inhabitant.

In other words, the future of the northern triangle does not lie in foreign investment, but in remittances. While Guatemala receives 18 billion dollars from its nationals living abroad, it hardly reaches 1 billion foreign investment. For Honduras the comparison is 8 to 1 between remittances vs. foreign investment; and for El Salvador, from 16 to 1. Besides, remittances have grown steadily, while foreign investment is highly fluctuating.

In the case of Mexico, remittances are on their way to doubling foreign investment. For Colombia, they become one by one, but clarifying that remittances are constantly increasing. For Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Peru, foreign investment is still at least three times more important than remittances (10 times in Brazil).

Who wants us, then, financially? From Mexico to Colombia we can say that over the past decade, and especially since Covid, we have received massive amounts of remittances from nationals living abroad that exceed international investors. Very dramatic for the countries of the so-called northern triangle of Central America.

For Chile, Costa Rica and Panama, foreign investment is still predominant. That is not valid for the countries south of Colombia.

Now, foreign investment brings many additional elements, in terms of rigor of business organization, advanced technology, employee training, access to world markets and competition, in addition to mere dollars. In this, foreign investment is much higher than remittances.

But the remittances reach the social fabric directly, like an intravenous injection of serum reaching a dehydrated patient. They arrive directly to poor and middle-class families, whose relatives have left in search of a better future. In that they have a tremendous social effect, which investment takes a long time to create.

On the duller front of the external accounts, the balance of payments deficit, the stability of the dollar, etc., the effect of both foreign exchange inflows is similar. Fiscally, foreign investment creates more direct tax base (income tax), and remittances, which go more to consumption, increase indirect taxation, VAT.

In conclusion, if Latin America began the pending century of North American investment, today China has managed to ascend to a notable place, although still well below the North Americans.

We cannot complain about a supposed neglect on the part of these two colossi in their fight for world supremacy. As the comparison with the well-known Marshall Plan shows, we received substantial sums over the past decade. We have to continue to treat outside investors well.

In turn, foreign investment has lost importance compared to family remittances, especially for the countries between Mexico and Colombia. These two changes are fundamental to how family consumption, business investment and the growth of our economies are financed.

