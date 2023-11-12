The site has suffered several attacks in the last 48 hours, according to reports; organization assumes that professionals have fled

A WHO (World Health Organization) announced this Sunday (November 12, 2023) that it had lost communication with Al-Shifa hospital, the largest medical complex in Gaza.

The organization said in a statement that it received frequent reports of attacks on the site and presumes that its contacts fled to protect themselves. Here’s the complete, in English (PDF – 678 kB).

According to the WHO, the hospital was attacked several times in the last 48 hours. The ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and other sectors that were serving as shelter were hit. An intubated patient reportedly died when the electricity was cut. There are also reports of people being shot, injured and even killed while trying to escape.

“The latest reports said that the hospital was surrounded by tanks. Staff have reported a lack of drinking water and a risk that the last remaining critical functions, including ICUs, ventilators and incubators, will soon close due to lack of fuel, putting patients’ lives at immediate risk,” says the WHO.

Due to the war, the hospital is operating at almost double its capacity, even after restricting care to emergency cases, according to the organization.