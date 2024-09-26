Although the Middle Ages have always been known as the worst period in the history of mankind, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, medievalists, from the Spanish María Jesús Fuente to the French Martin Aurell, author of Ten misconceptions about the Middle Ages (Taurus), have mobilized against that idea of ​​dark and sinister years, of witches and rotten teeth, clichés gathered in that phrase that the gangster Marcelus pronounces in Pulp Fiction To summarize all the tortures to which he is going to subject an individual: “We will practice the Middle Ages with your ass”, or in the adventures of the knight and his squire who have never known soap and water in their lives and who travel to the 20th century in Visitors were not born yesterday! (wonderful and very funny movie, by the way).

In fact, the most unfortunate time in European history, along with the Second World War, was precisely the period that followed the Middle Ages, the 16th and 17th centuries, when a mixture of plagues, conflicts between Catholics and Protestants and fierce climate change caused the lives of millions of people to sink into misery and death: it was the era of the religious wars, which shook Europe for almost two centuries, leaving an endless trail of barbarism and corpses. During the Thirty Years’ War (1618-1648), the Holy Roman Empire lost 15% of its population. Between 1941 and 1945, the former USSR lost 12% of its inhabitants.

Countries that suffered from them, such as France or Germany, have in recent years been studying a period that is undoubtedly very far from the present; but with which disturbing parallels can be drawn. It is not just that war has returned to the heart of Europe, unleashed by the tyrant Vladimir Putin; those decades were a period of broken lives and families, in which society was divided by deep faults and in which everyone was forced to identify and align themselves with one side, Catholic or Protestant. The French researcher Jeremy Foa just published I will survive. A history of religious wars (Seuil), a fascinating essay, not yet translated, in which he focuses precisely on that aspect.

In the midst of the racist verbiage with which we are bombarded by the far right and its media outlets, always seeking to have a them and an us, saying who has the right to be in Europe and who should be expelled, covered by the smear of those insistent speeches that seek to divide citizens in any way, reading the book by Foa —author of another valuable essay on the San Bartolomé massacre and the participation of ordinary citizens in it, All those who fall— is very valuable.

Statue of Michel de Montaigne on the Parisian Rue de Écoles. Frédéric Soltan (Corbis/Getty Images)

Using numerous documentary sources, with Michel de Montaigne’s essays as a backdrop, the book reviews the strategies that all people had to adopt to get to the next day, from changes in language to the smallest details of daily life. Since there was no way to distinguish one from the other, this researcher explains that in the end everything is based on the correct answer to the question “Who lives?” When two people crossed paths, a wrong answer could lead to death. “The dialogue par excellence of the civil war is the interrogation,” writes Foa. “We survived because we have crossed paths with one of our own or because we have dissembled,” he continues. And he makes a reflection that seems extremely contemporary: “Politicization, assimilation between a person and his belonging, neutrality was impossible, were everywhere.” The chapter on language, on the ease with which one could be confused by using the wrong word, is very dizzying because we also live in an era of marked words.

Jérémie Foa explains that the book was born from a confession by Montaigne, in which the inventor of what we would now call non-fiction or autofiction writes: “I have gone to bed a thousand times at home imagining that someone will betray me or kill me tonight.” We are still very far from that, fortunately, but many politicians, with the American Donald Trump at the head, try to drag us into that broken, painful and uncertain world.

