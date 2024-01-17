Large dogs versus small dogs: who lives longer and who faces the greatest risk of disease? If Fido's size doesn't matter in terms of the amount of affection they are able to give to their human companions, the situation changes if the comparison between 'big' and 'toy' is made on health issues and in particular of longevity. On this front, a new study published in the open access journal 'Plos One' could help understand and explain a fact: on average, smaller dogs tend to live longer than larger dogs.

Why are the years of life longer despite the smaller centimeters? To understand this, and try to confirm a possible relationship, a team of US scientists – Yunbi Nam of the University of Washington and colleagues – examined over 27 thousand US dogs and 238 breeds, and linked the size of the dog to different models of risk for pathologies over the course of life. The evidence suggests that larger dogs do not tend to have more health problems, the scientists say. Rather, different sized dogs may face different levels of risk for different conditions. Does every size have its ailments? It might seem so, but “further research is needed to clarify the links between age, size and disease prevalence in dogs”, clarify the authors. But some differences emerge.

To find out more, the research group analyzed data from a survey of 27,541 dogs, compiled by owners participating in the 'Dog Aging Project'. Overall, the larger pets in the study were more likely to have faced certain types of health conditions at some point in their lives, including cancer, bone-related diseases, gastrointestinal problems, ear/nose/throat problems, and neurological disorders. and endocrine and infectious diseases. For their part, smaller dogs were more likely to suffer from eye, heart, respiratory and liver/pancreas diseases. The history of renal-urinary diseases, however, did not differ significantly between the larger and smaller dogs.

For many types of conditions – including cancer, eye, heart, orthopedic and ear/nose/throat conditions – different dog sizes were associated with different patterns of risk over the pet's lifetime. The results, the study explains, remained valid even after the researchers statistically took into account the sex of the dogs, where they lived and whether they were pure or mixed breed.

The researchers note that this work does not confirm a causal relationship between dog size, age and disease. However, they point out, the findings could help us gain a deeper understanding of the types of conditions that may underlie the shorter lifespans of older dogs. For example, within the disease categories explored in the work, future research could focus on age and size patterns associated with specific diseases.

“These findings – conclude the scientists – provide insights into disease categories that may contribute to shortening lifespan in older dogs and suggest multiple avenues for further exploration.”

The vet: “The smaller the dogs, the longer they live, record-breaking Chihuahuas”

“In my profession as a veterinary surgeon I am lucky enough to visit 20 dogs a day, both large and small, I give birth to them and unfortunately I see them leave us due to irreversible illnesses or natural death. In 30 years of work, in my statistics and in the structure in which work I can confirm that small dogs live longer than large ones: there is a directly proportional link between size and length of life. The smaller the dogs, the longer they live. Breeds such as the Chihuahua, the Yorkshire, the Pomeranian, have an average lifespan of 10-14 years. But I have an 18-year-old female Chihuahua under my care.” Thus Federico Coccìa, veterinary doctor in Rome and PhD at the University of Teramo, comments to Adnkronos Salute on a new study published in 'Plos One', which could help understand and explain a fact: on average, the smallest dogs they tend to live longer than larger dogs.

“Large breeds such as the Great Dane, the Cane Corso (the male lives on average 8 years, but the female is a little longer lived), the San Bernardo, the Neapolitan Mastiff, the Maremma – continues the expert – have an average lifespan of 8-10 years. Then there are always exceptions that confirm the rule: I had a male Cane Corso in my care who lived for 14 years, but it is an extraordinary case”, specifies the vet.

“But we should not forget – he adds – last but not least, the large, medium and small mixed breeds. These are longer-lived, both as a large and small size, than purebred dogs. We can say that they are naturally stronger”.