The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation demanded the nationalization of 13 plots in Barvikha

The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia demanded that 13 land plots in the village of Barvikha and the village of Zhukovka, which were used by the Barvikha sanatorium for government employees, be confiscated in favor of the state. According to the supervisory agency, they were illegally privatized in the early 2000s.

At the end of January 2024, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Tkachev appealed to the Odintsovo City Court. He filed a lawsuit “in order to eliminate the negative consequences of the defendants’ unlawful taking and use of recreational lands in violation of the law.”

According to TASS, the prosecutor's office demands the return to the state of about 100 hectares of land that previously belonged to the sanatorium and was later divided into plots and sold to private individuals and commercial structures for construction. However, RBC asserts, that we are talking about 13 specific land plots comprising 99 hectares of land assigned to a medical institution. The total area of ​​the disputed lands, the publication specifies, is 8.02 hectares.

Photo: Oleg Kharseev / Kommersant

Six Russian billionaires may lose their land plots

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, in 2001, the limited liability company Country-Pro, which was controlled by the vice-president of the Odintsovo Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ekaterina Bakleneva, appropriated 99 hectares of federal property belonging to the Barvikha sanatorium. As a result, the health facility was left without a walking area. After this, the company divided the territory into plots and sold it to businessmen. In 2009, the company was liquidated.

Among the owners of plots in the disputed territory are six Russian billionaires, two of whom were included in Forbes lists. According to documents, the cost of each estate is approximately 1-1.5 billion rubles. The owners of the property claim that they own it legally. According to them, the lands were transferred to them in exchange for the restoration and reconstruction of the historical Mayendorf castle in Barvikha and for the construction of a state facility.

The defendants in the lawsuit are the founder of the Uralchem ​​company Dmitry Mazepin, the chairman of the supervisory board of Sistema Bank Alexey Bogachev, the wife of one of the founders of the domestic arms business Mikhail Khubutia Ekaterina Dzhanashiya, the wife of restaurateur Arkady Novikov Nadezhda Advokatova, the mother of Mercury co-founder Zoya Strunina, as well as businessman Valery Goldyshev. They acquired the plots in 2013-2022. The Administration of the President of the Russian Federation and the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Clinical Sanatorium “Barvikha”” were involved in the case as third parties.

If the Prosecutor General's Office wins the case, then on the site of the plots there will again be a park for a clinic-sanatorium.

The lawsuit for the nationalization of land in Barvikha was called lawlessness

Developer Mikhail Khubutia, who is a third party in the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office, named Lawlessness demands for the nationalization of land in Barvikha. According to the entrepreneur, this land “they want to take away for a commercial project.”

Photo: Vasily Shaposhnikov / Kommersant

Khubutia also said that he maintained good relations with his ex-wife Ekaterina Janashia (she is the defendant) and planned to re-register the land to her in order to build a medical spa hotel. “However, the Presidential Administration decided to develop a development project on this site. There are old houses there that are being rented out, there are also new houses there, and there is a large hotel construction going on,” he said, noting that he is “concerned about the lawlessness” and considers this situation hopeless.