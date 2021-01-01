The World Health Organization has added the coronavirus vaccine, developed by the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, to the list of drugs for emergency use, according to the press service of the WHO.

It is specified that the corresponding decision was made based on the analysis of data on the safety, efficacy and quality of this vaccine. The organization said that it meets the mandatory criteria for safety and efficacy established by the WHO, and the benefits of using this drug offset the potential risks.

It is noted that listing the Pfizer vaccine provides states with the opportunity to speed up their regulatory approval procedures for the drug for import and use. In addition, UNICEF and the Pan American Health Organization will be able to procure the checklist for use in countries in need.

Recall that on December 21, the European Commission allowed the use of the vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech in the European Union. Among the first, the use of the drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States, Great Britain, Bahrain and Canada.