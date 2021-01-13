After the Super Duel round, in Cantando 2020 (El Trece, 22.30), the cycle produced by LaFlia, a Marcelo Tinelli company, according to the rules that govern the contest, a couple was eliminated and the four semifinalists were defined.

Today, Wednesday, it will be the first semifinal. Tomorrow, the second. AND on Friday, the grand finale of the contest will take place.

Yesterday, Tuesday, in the Super Duel, the five couples that were still in the race sang: Brian Lanzelotta and Ángela Leiva, Dan Breitman and Flor Anca, Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari, Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi, Tyago Griffo and Lissa Vera (replaces Gladys La Bomba Tucumana, who is sick with Covid).

Then, the jury composed of Nacha Guevara, Karina La Princesita, Oscar Mediavilla and Moria Casán proceeded to save three couples. They opted for the following: Ángela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta, Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari, Tyago Griffo and Lissa Vera.

Thus, the two couples who were submitted to the public vote – which they choose through El Trece TV or by scanning the QR code that appears on the right of the screen – were those of Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi against Dan Breitman and Flor Anca.

In Cantando 2020, two couples submitted to the public vote: Dan Breitman and Flor Anca against Cachete Sierra and Inbal Comedi. Capture TV.

The viewers preferred to leave Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi in the race. Thus, the couple of Dan Breitman and Flor Anca was eliminated.

The drivers Laurita Fernández and Ángel De Brito They made the draw that defined how the matches will be in the semifinals.

According to random, today, Wednesday, Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi will compete against Tyago Griffo and Lissa Vera. Consequently, on Thursday, Ángela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta will measure forces with Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari.

In addition, it was announced that the award for the team that becomes champion of Singing 2020 it will consist in half a million pesos.

Who can be Cantando 2020 champions

After the new elimination gala, there are 4 couples in competition with chances of becoming champions of Singing 2020:

1. Agustín Sierra and Inbal Comedi

2. Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari

3. Tyago Griffo and Lissa Vera (replacing Gladys La Bomba Tucumana)

4. Brian Lanzelotta and Angela Leiva

ACE