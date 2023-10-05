Little did the United States authorities imagine that a young Mexican girl of just 17 years old would become, more than a century ago, the leader of the first protest against their policies for migrants at the border.

Carmelita Torres, a resident of Ciudad Juárez who crossed into the neighboring country every day to work as a domestic worker in El Paso, Texas, refused to go through the bathing and disinfection process to which they were subjected at the border to, supposedly, avoid that typhus spread in the US.

The procedure was humiliating. Mexicans had to take off their clothes to be disinfected in a steam iron, after which their naked bodies were sprayed with chemicals such as gasoline and kerosene to eliminate possible lice. If they had them, their heads were shaved.

But on January 28, 1917, when Torres was asked to get off the electric tram that crossed the border on the Santa Fe Bridge to be fumigated, she decided not to do so and convinced 30 other passengers to join her.

The women left the vehicle to revolt against this degrading and discriminatory practice. Shortly after, the group already consisted of 200 people. According to local press reports, after a few hours there were about 2,000.

That protest would later be known as the Bath Riots.

Protest against discrimination

The reasons for the protest were many. The women feared that the fire in the El Paso prison that, months before, had killed nearly 30 inmates of Mexican origin after being doused with gasoline could be repeated. That event was sadly named “Holocaust.”

In addition, they had also heard rumors that some American soldiers took naked photos of them during inspection and then spread them around the canteens.

The group led by Torres began throwing stones and bottles at the US soldiers and blocked traffic between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso. The anger of the protesters was such that the troops of that country were not able to reduce them and asked Mexico to intervene.

At that time, in the midst of the Mexican Revolution, the government of Venustiano Carranza feared that this protest against an American practice was also, in some way, support for the enemy guerrilla movement of Pancho Villa, who months before had led the attack on Columbus, in USA

For this reason, they decided to send the death squad led by General Francisco Murguía, one of their most feared soldiers. Although both armies surrounded the women, they continued to confront them.

“The threat that the United States perceived then was that of the Villistas, that classic figure of the Mexican man in the war. Therefore, Carmela’s performance is almost unprecedented, due to the unexpectedness of such fierce and popular resistance coming from a young woman at that time,” Abraham Trejo Terreros, a historian and expert on migration on the northern border of Mexico, tells BBC Mundo.

Two days later, the riots ended after the arrest of several of the participants. Carmelita Torres was also arrested, whose whereabouts historians have lost track of.

Some versions suggest that she could have been brought before a US judge who claimed that he did not have jurisdiction to decide on an event that occurred in Mexico. Whether she went to prison, whether she returned to Ciudad Juárez, or whether she was executed… is a complete mystery.

Why were Mexicans “disinfected”?

The appearance of typhus cases in central Mexico in 1916 set off alarms on the other side of the border.

In the border city of El Paso, local authorities displaced and destroyed the homes of hundreds of families of Mexican origin out of fear that they were sick.

They also searched house to house for possible traces of lice to fumigate those people with pesticides.

But El Paso Mayor Tom Lea believed that this was insufficient and asked the US Public Health Service to impose severe measures to prevent typhus from reaching his city.

“Hundreds of dirty, liceous and destitute Mexicans arriving daily in El Paso will undoubtedly bring and spread typhus unless a quarantine is implemented,” he wrote in a telegram to Washington.

Federal authorities did not believe this measure was necessary, but they did order that all people entering the country through the border be “disinfected” with chemical baths against lice and other diseases.

Unfortunately, the protest led by Carmelita Torres did not put an end to this practice, but it continued until the 1960s with another type of pesticide equally harmful to health: Zyklon B, based on cyanide, which was later used by Nazi Germany. , or the DDT used in millions of Mexicans who temporarily migrated to work in the US as part of the Bracero program.

For David Dorado Romo, author of “Unknown Stories of the Mexican Revolution in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez” among which he included that of Carmelita Torres, the fact that this practice was maintained so many years later makes it clear that that typhus alarm in Mexico was not the fundamental reason for its implementation.

“The US maintained this policy and it was no longer for the initial reason, but for clear reasons of eugenics (the discipline that seeks to improve a race or the human species),” says the American historian of Mexican descent in an interview with BBC Mundo. .

“(Typhus) was nothing more than a pretext to start this fumigation process that continued and for which, to this day, the US has never asked for an official apology for this discriminatory treatment towards Mexicans,” he criticizes.

In the same 1917 in which the Baños Riots were recorded, the United States imposed the first barriers on its border on Mexicans, who until then crossed the country freely and without any type of document.

“The first US immigration laws were based on that same eugenics and were directed at countries that they considered to have genetically inferior people. Although you don’t see that official reasoning today, that legacy or mark continues today in the country,” says Dorado Romo.

Ignorance of history

And despite the fact that more than a century has passed since the protests led by Carmelita Torres, experts believe that much of what happened then is more relevant than ever.

They refer, for example, to the Mexicans who at that time began to try to avoid these controls to enter the United States and began to cross irregularly.

“Since these types of measures were established, both medical and carrying passports, etc… all these requirements inaugurate those irregular crossings through unauthorized points that we hear so much about today, of course,” says Trejo Terreros, professor at the Center for Economic Research and Teaching of Mexico.

Or they also point to the connection between those health measures against typhus and those recently implemented against covid-19, such as Title 42 that the US implemented to facilitate the expulsion of asylum-seeking migrants for public health reasons during the pandemic, but remains active almost three years later.

“Despite the discovery of pathogenic agents that cause diseases that do not respect borders invented by humans, we once again believed that it is easier to control the bodies that cross those borders,” says Trejo Terreros.

“And this deeply racist idea of ​​associating certain diseases with certain nationalities persists to this day and we saw it with the restrictions in the time of covid, which were greater based on where people came from or how they looked.”

Despite her bravery in defying the authorities, Carmelita Torres’ story is very little known in both the United States and Mexico. That is why in 2020 “NO MORE” was released, a radio and online drama that tells the story of the young woman and the riots.

“I have lived most of my life in El Paso without knowing of its existence. It is not taught in schools. Instead, we all grew up knowing the name of (former mayor) Tom Lea, but never knowing the heinous story behind Honestly, I felt cheated when I found out,” says Meagan O’Toole-Pitts, author of the work.

He says that among the listeners there are those who are grateful for discovering this part of history, but that others are not happy to hear what the local authorities did at that time.

“I decided to honor Carmelita in a way that I hope will continue in the next generation. I wish I had grown up admiring her as a role model,” he tells BBC Mundo.

The historian Dorado Romo agrees that these events do not have the necessary recognition, despite the fact that Torres “led the first protest of Mexicans at that moment in which the United States began to stop having the border open for them.”

“History is not made only by men who shoot bullets, but it often comes from people who you see as ordinary, but who do extraordinary works of resistance and courage. History ignored Carmelita Torres for decades and it is not until now that We are reevaluating that history,” he concludes.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.