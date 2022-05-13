Nuevo León.- After the newspaper The country and the journalist Lily Uresti will reveal the results of the report of the second autopsy made to Debanhi Susana Escobar who was found dead on April 21, 2022, the father of the young Mario Escobar demanded an investigation against the newspaper and the presenter of the millennium group to give an answer as to how they had access to the opinion that only the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office had access to.

Through a video posted on social networks, Mario Escobar condemned the leak of the report and accused the State Attorney General’s Office of leaking the report to the media. Likewise, he lamented the media coverage that the case has had and especially from the journalist Azucena Uresti of the Milenio group who also spread the results of the second autopsy on her news program.

Mario Escobar pointed out to Azucena Uresti that she had lost her professionalism, for leaking the report, and for maintaining communication with whom she suggested is someone inside the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office, from whom she would receive information about the case.

In this sense, Mario Escobar showed a WhatsApp capture of the messages that Azucena Uresti would have sent to his cell phone by “error”, since he deleted them almost immediately, realizing that he had not possibly sent them to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the conversation shown by Mario, the journalist would have asked a person called “Efren” the “Why doesn’t the prosecutor want to answer?“, to continue mentioning, “I mean, you know that I have always been on the side of the Prosecutor’s Office despite all the ‘disaster’.”

The captures were shared on Twitter/@LauraBruges

Debanhi’s father assured that after this he received dozens of calls from the journalist, but said that he did not want to answer because he decided to make the video first.

Likewise, he accused corruption within the Prosecutor’s Office and a possible relationship with the media because only they had access to the report of the second autopsy carried out privately by the family so that it could be studied in the case.

“I demand that Azucena Uresti come out and make her statement, that she is marking me, I have about 30 calls from her… you messed it up, tell us the truth, I demand that they open an investigation folder for you, I demand that the people of El País also open a folder for them and for all those involved to open an investigation folder for them,” Mario Escobar finished.