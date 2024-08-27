The World Health Organization has launched a global campaign to combat human-to-human transmission of monkeypox.

The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan will run from September 2024 to February 2025 and will require funding of US$135 million.

The outbreak of monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries can be controlled and stopped, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

According to a statement issued by the World Health Organization, an appeal to collect funding will be launched soon.

The plan, announced yesterday, aims to strengthen surveillance and response strategies, ensure equitable access to diagnostics and vaccines, reduce transmission of the disease from animals to humans, and empower communities to control outbreaks.

The vaccination plan targets people most at risk, such as direct contacts of cases and healthcare workers, with the aim of cutting transmission chains.