Arogya Setu App was brought to the country to avoid the Korana virus epidemic. At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new app to provide facts related to Safety Advice Corona to prevent this virus. It is named WHO Covid-19 Updates. This app is also listed on the Google Play Store.

This app has been launched by WHO for the purpose of giving Corona virus guidelines and updates. In this, you will be provided absolutely accurate information, facts and data related to the corona. The WHO also launched an app about this in April, though it was later removed from the Play Store.

Will be able to ask questions from experts

The WHO Covid-19 Updates app also works like the old app. In this, the total number of corona virus infections worldwide, updates like the symptoms, myths of this virus will be found. Along with this, you will also be able to answer questions from many health experts, doctors. This app was launched on 20 December. It can be installed on Android 4.1 or above operating system.

Every information related to corona will be found

Through the Trusted Medical Source on the WHO Covid-19 Updates app, users will be guided through the Corona Virus epidemic, prevention for positive people. Not only this, users will also be told about new Scientific Findings related to Corona.

