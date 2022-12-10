When she’s in the elevator at 06:00 in the morning, she immediately starts talking about Saturday’s game. Since Portugal and Morocco qualified for the quarterfinals of the World Cup, the working relationship between Portuguese Elma Rodrigues (41) and Moroccan Majid Benkoubaa (49) has been under pressure – in a fun way. “I’ll bring tissues for him on Monday, Portugal wins.”
#laughs #loudest #Moroccan #Majid #Portuguese #Elma #colleagues #opponents
