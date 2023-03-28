She returned to the school she had attended as a child, shouldering an assault rifle, and committed a real massacre: three 9-year-old children and three adults – the principal, the caretaker and a substitute teacher – were killed in the shooting which took place yesterday at the Convent School in Nashville, Tennessee. A 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale fired, who was later killed after the police blitz that saved the rest of the students.

She had entered through a side door after breaking through a window with the butt of her rifle, for fourteen minutes she sowed panic among classrooms and corridors. The police forces arrived around 5 pm in Italy, setting up a real firefight with the woman who was killed. At the moment the reasons for the ambush are not clear, but what has emerged is that the 28-year-old was also planning to hit other sensitive targets, meeting spaces in the city.

US President Joe Biden called the shooting “repugnant”, adding that gun violence is “tearing at the soul” of the United States. According to local media, Audrey Elizabeth Hale lived in Nashville with her family. Local police chief John Drake said he tried and failed to get in touch with her mother and brother. The authorities were able to identify her starting from her car, parked near the school which became the scene of death.

Searches are underway inside his home, the agents entered after blowing up the door with a grenade, finding two rifles and some maps of the school building. The woman also left a text that would explain the reasons for the gesture, but for now the investigators remain cautious, while acknowledging that it was a targeted act. According to some old posts on social media, Audrey Hale identified as transgender.

Before acting, he would have written to a former middle school classmate, announcing that he wanted to commit suicide. Former Nashville school principal Bill Campbell said he remembered Hale in the third grade in 2005: “I looked back in my yearbooks. She was an ordinary student. There was nothing extraordinary or unusual. She was loved and appreciated like all our students ”.