One of the most popular releases on Netflix is, without a doubt, Who Killed Sara ?, Mexican series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela and starring the renowned actor Manolo Cardona.

With a dramatic cut, the 10-episode show managed to captivate viewers on the popular online platform, making many wonder if they will see a sequel to the acclaimed fiction.

Who Killed Sara ?: Will Series Have Season 2?

In just a few days since the premiere of Who Killed Sara?, the program has positioned itself as one of the best in the well-known streaming service. Despite the end of the first installment, the last chapter of the show left users with the hope that the fiction will probably have a second part. This is because Álex has more doubts about Sara’s murder.

In episode 10 of Who Killed Sara ?, Alex discovered a secret hidden in a wall that tells a different version than the one contained in his sister’s diary, so the doubts are still pending.

Nevertheless, Netflix It has not revealed any official report on a continuation, so it will have to wait throughout these weeks for more details.

Who Killed Sara? – synopsis

The Mexican series follows in the footsteps of Álex, a man who seeks revenge and tries to prove that he was framed for the death of his sister. Also, the character will aim to unmask the author of the murder.