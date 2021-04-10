Last March, the Mexican series Who Killed Sara? gained the attention of Netflix users with its story led by Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda.

As it usually does, the service left its viewers in suspense in the final chapter of the first part of the fiction, which gave one to think about the soon arrival of a new installment. This has already been confirmed.

Advertisement for Who Killed Sara 2?

A new theory has emerged: is Sara alive?

With fans sharing their theories about what is going to happen in the new episodes, there is one story in particular that they are debating that says that Sara would actually be alive.

This assumption is born after what was seen at the end of the first season, when Alex finds a hidden diary on the wall with information about his sister that he did not know.

We also see how the protagonist discovers that Sara had mental health problems and was handling vital information about the Lazcano family and their criminal acts.

In social networks, followers of Who Killed Sara? comment that there is a possibility that the young woman has faked her death to incriminate the Lazcano and avoid being captured. What happened to the baby I was expecting? Is another question that must be clarified.

Release date of Who Killed Sara 2?

In the video that Netflix published you can see that Who Killed Sara? Season 2 will be available starting May 19, 2021.

What is the series about?

The series explores the events surrounding the conflict between Alex Guzmán (Cardona) and the Lazcano family, which begins with the unjustified arrest and subsequent incarceration of the young man after the strange death of Sara, his sister. Upon securing his release, he will seek revenge and justice.

The Lazcano family from Who Killed Sara ?. Photo: Netflix